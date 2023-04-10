WWE News and Rumors: Will Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Face Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 40?

Every WWE fan has been desiring to see the dream match between Roman Reigns and The Rock for over three years. Last year, many dirt sheet reports claimed the wait might finally end at this year’s Showcase of Immortals. Sadly, the much-awaited match could happen due to his acting commitments. However, some fanatics still feel The Rock might fight his cousin at WrestleMania 40.

At first, Dwayne Johnson was believed to return at Royal Rumble 2023, win it, and then challenge Roman at WrestleMania 39. When that didn’t happen, reports came he might do a cameo at WrestleMania 39. Even that turned out to be nothing but a false hope for fans. So, what are the chances of The Rock appearing at WrestleMania 40?

The Rock fighting Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 is “Far From A Commitment”

In the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer talked about who could challenge Roman Reigns next. Other than Gunther and The Rock, he believes The Tribal Chief has faced almost every top name on the roster.

Meltzer noted that The Great One turned down the offer to fight Roman at WrestleMania 39 due to his schedule. However, that did leave a crack in the door to be filled in the future.

As to The Rock facing his cousin at WrestleMania 40, Dave Meltzer stated that is not a commitment. In fact, acc. to him, nobody should hope that to happen. He stated:

“When he [The Rock] turned down this year [WrestleMania 39] due to schedule, did leave a crack in the door open about possibly doing Philadelphia at WrestleMania 40 next year, but that was far from a commitment. And certainly nothing anyone should count on happening…”

The 10-time world champion hasn’t wrestled a proper one-on-one match in WWE for over a decade

Dave Meltzer isn’t very far away from his opinion because this year is not the only one when The Great One has let fans down. The last time The Rock was seen wrestling a proper singles match in WWE was in 2013. It was more than a decade ago when he lost to John Cena at WrestleMania 29.

Since then, The People’s Champion has only faced Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32, a match that could not last more than 6 seconds. He did make a small appearance on the 20th Anniversary of SmackDown in 2019.

Nevertheless, whether The Rock appears at WrestleMania 40 or not, is yet to be seen. As of now, it’s tough to predict anything because the mega-event is almost a year away.

