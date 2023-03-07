Like Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns before, Austin Theory was handpicked by Vince McMahon to be the next big star in the WWE. He took him under his wings and featured him in several prominent segments against some of the biggest names in the industry. Theory even won the Money in the Bank under Vince McMahon’s regime. However, his career began going awry once Triple H took over creative.

Also read: Will Jake Paul, Tommy and Tyson Fury Appear at WrestleMania 39?

Theory was on TV every week. However, he was racking up a streak of losses. No matter what he did, he just couldn’t pick a win. Rumors began to circulate that the Game was burying him the way Vince used to bury his NXT projects on the main roster, but what does Austin Theory think about it?

Was Triple H intentionally trying to bury Austin Theory?

After winning the Money in the Bank, Austin Theory seemed to be on the path to a world championship. He had already won the United States Championship before and seemed over enough to warrant a run with the title. However, it all came crashing when he cashed in for the United States Championship instead and failed.

This was termed by fans as a burial. Many wondered if he would ever be able to come back from it. Well, in the time since, Theory has had a change of personality and has even reclaimed the US Title. He is scheduled to face John Cena in a marquee match at WrestleMania 39.

During a conversation with Kevin Kellam, Theory was asked his thoughts on Triple H burying him before his recent run with the US title. The champ shot the talks down immediately, saying:

“The internet will always talk. I think we all know that. There was a time where I lost the Money in the Bank briefcase and my career was over. Young 25-year-old Austin Theory, it’s all over. Whatever, but yeah, there’s always, ‘How was it working with Mr. McMahon? How was it working with Triple H? Is it better for you? Is it worse?’ Man, it’s great. Working with Mr. McMahon, it was wild, it was expect the unexpected. I never knew what was gonna happen.”

Money in the Bank is no longer a world title guarantee

The Money in the Bank is no longer a guarantee to a world title reign like it was in the past. In recent years there have been fewer champions than there have been failed cash ins, and even the ones who have succeeded have failed to solidify themselves in the main event.

With Theory, however, it appears the plan was always for him to unsuccessfully cash in. Although, there are reports that suggest that the WWE contemplated having Theory cash in during the Clash in the Castle match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship in order to separate the world titles.

In all fairness, Theory’s character at the time was far from ready for a sustained main event push, and his character seems to be in a much better place than it was when Vince McMahon retired.

Click here for more Wrestling News