Watch: “The Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn Trying Roman Reigns’ Finisher on Braun Strowman

A recent viral video shows Sami Zayn attempting the finishing moves of Roman Reigns against his opponent in a live event.

Ever since Sami Zayn joined The Bloodline, the faction has gone to a whole new level. With the Honorary Uce rising through the ranks, tensions are increasing within the group. WWE has made the storyline more interesting despite the lack of appearances from Roman Reigns.

Now, Sami Zayn is next to The Head of the Table and the former is making the most of it. From using its enforcer to the finishing moves, he is all Bloodline nowadays.

A clip from WWE’s recent Saturday Night Live Event shows Zayn and The Usos facing Braun Strowman and The New Day. Usually, live events go unnoticed but this time, it was Sami Zayn, the current best thing in The Bloodline. In the video, the Honorary Uce is seen using something that belongs only to The Tribal Chief.

Sami Zayn attempts Roman Reigns’ spear only to get power bombed

Recently, the Honorary Uce was glimpsed using the finishing moves of his Tribal Chief during the house show. In fact, he successfully delivered a Superman Punch to The Monster Among Men. Zayn could be seen acting like Reigns while using his moves in the match.

However, as Sami Zayn tried Roman Reigns’ spear, Braun Strowman caught him midway and delivered his powerbomb. The video taken by a fan shows Sami Zayn, in his own, serious yet funny way, trying Reigns’ finisher on his opponent.

Currently, WWE fans are invested in The Bloodline storyline more than ever. Especially with the Honorary Uce in the mix, fans want to see more. Also, Sami Zayn is getting more pop than many of the current babyfaces in the company.

Should WWE consider the Honorary Uce as the one who can challenge The Tribal Chief?

Well, this whole idea is just a theory but wouldn’t this be a good storyline? Roman Reigns has faced almost every top star in the company that is over with the crowd. In fact, he has faced Brock Lesnar at two major pay-per-views this year. Yes, there are rumors that Reigns might face his cousin The Rock at WrestleMania 39, it’s still a long way.

So, if WWE wants to avoid booking repetitive matches, Sami Zayn could be a good option. He is over as anything right now as the crowd is backing him despite being a heel. A babyface-turn from the Honorary Uce and the whole Bloodline drama, it could be an excellent match. Even if Roman Reigns retains it would still be a good story-telling.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.