“We all become what we pretend to be” – Karrion Kross explains why he started to wear a mask on the Main Roster

Karrion Kross explains why he started to wear a mask on the Main Roster. The former NXT Champion now wears a gladiator-esque entrance gear.

Even before he won the NXT Championship for the first time last year, many had already predicted big things for Karrion Kross on the main roster. He seemed to fit the mould of a main roster superstar more than an NXT star. Surprisingly, the move hasn’t worked for him so far.

There have been a number of questionable creative decisions around him since he moved to the main roster. He lost to Jeff Hardy in 90 seconds despite never losing in NXT back then, he then lost to Keith Lee while still the NXT Champion and he now wears a mask for unexplained reasons.

Karrion Kross explains why he started to wear a mask on the Main Roster

Kross attempted to explain the reason for a gear change on the main roster with a rather crytpic tweet. He wrote:

“We all wear masks. And the time comes when we cannot remove them without removing some of our own skin. We understand how dangerous a mask can be. We all become what we pretend to be. Perhaps I intend to expose that… Painfully.”

We all wear masks.

And the time comes when we cannot remove them without removing some of our own skin.

We understand how dangerous a mask can be. We all become what we pretend to be. Perhaps I intend to expose that… Painfully. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/h0OJlCv7QQ — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) September 12, 2021



As controversial as his new gear has been, Kross is yet to be defeated since switching to it. Although, one can argue he should have been booked that way long before he was given his new attire.

