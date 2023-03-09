When Was The Last Time John Cena Won A “Singles Match” In WWE?

Jul 18, 2021; Fort Worth, TX, USA; John Cena (green shirt) returns to WWE after Roman Reigns (black pants) and Edge (not pictured) battled for the WWE Universal Championship during Money in the Bank at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Fans are going crazy as John Cena will be in action at this year’s Showcase of Immortals. At WrestleMania 39, the 16-time WWE champion will square off against the current US Champion, Austin Theory. However, since jumping to Hollywood, fans rarely see Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect performing in the ring. As a matter of fact, it’s hard to recollect the last time we saw John Cena winning a singles match in WWE.

In 2022, The Cenation Leader wrestled just one match, which was a tag team affair. In fact, the last time John Cena wrestled in a one-on-one match was two years ago. It was against Roman Reigns at the 2021 SummerSlam.

The last time fans saw John Cena winning a singles match in WWE was in 2018

Believe it or not, John Cena has spent the last 1750+ days without winning a one-on-one match in WWE. In fact, his last victory in singles competition came five years ago.

Since 2018, the 16-time WWE champion has been featured in only two one-on-one contests. At WrestleMania 36, Cena suffered a loss at the hands of Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match.

After that, he squared off against Roman Reigns in 2021 which he lost as well. Although John Cena secured a victory against The Tribal Chief last year, it was in a tag team match.

In 2018, The Cenation Leader faced “The Game” Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble. The Saudi event was the last time fans saw John Cena emerging victorious in a singles match.

Well, if John Cena wins his WrestleMania 39 match, he not only will put an end to the losing streak, but he will also create another record.

By defeating Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, The Cenation Leader will equal a 27-year-long record

At this year’s Showcase of immortals, John Cena will battle Austin Theory for the US Title. A win there and he will equal the long-standing record of WWE Legend Ric Flair.

John Cena vs Austin Theory confirmed for Wrestlemania 39 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lwuvJiLma2 — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) March 7, 2023

The Nature Boy holds the record for having the most US Title reigns (6) in WWE history. Second to him is John Cena, who has won the championship 5 times in his 21-year-long WWE career. If he wins against Theory at WrestleMania 39, he will equal that record.

Nevertheless, fans might want John Cena to break his losing streak at WrestleMania, but that seems very unlikely. Many reports believe the match is like a Passing the Torch moment. Though, at least, fans will get to see him perform in the ring.

