Who Was the First Person to Pin Roman Reigns in WWE?

Roman Reigns is the most dominant wrestler in the world at the moment. The Tribal Chief has racked up victories over the biggest names in WWE over the last three years. From John Cena to Brock Lesnar, everyone has acknowledged the head of the table. His run at the top has been far from sudden. Reigns was always primed to be the next top guy in the company right from his debut with the Shield. The Big Dog, as he was known then, was presented as a powerhouse that was not easy to topple. As we know now, Reigns has had his share of losses in the WWE. But who was the first person to pin him? You don’t have to look beyond the Bloodline to find the answer to that question.

Roman Reigns, alongside his real-life cousins, Jey and Jimmy Uso, came together as the Bloodline back in 2015. They would occasionally have Dean Ambrose with them. However, the current incarnation of the faction is much different than the original. It features Solo Sikoa as their heavy and Paul Heyman as their manager.

Sami Zayn was once an honorary member, but he is currently feuding with Reigns. The two will go head-to-head with each other at the Elimination Chamber this week for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and the challenger will look for inspiration from the only Bloodline member who has beaten Reigns before.

Jey Uso was the first person to pin Roman Reigns in WWE

Roman Reigns’ first feud for the Universal Championship came against Jey Uso. Jey won the number one contender’s match to earn his right to face his cousin. However, he was soon brutalized and tortured, mentally and physically, to become his ally.

Some fans believe that this will come to play once again and will be a factor in Reigns eventually losing it all. There are more who also believe that Jey may play more than a starring role in Reigns’ eventual defeat.

A social media post regarding Jey and Roman has gone viral. The video features Jey pinning Roman. This took place back in 2013, during an 11-3 handicap match featuring the Shield. Reigns would go on to eliminate three members before Jey pinned him.

This is significant because this was the first time he was ever pinned in the WWE.

Will Jey Uso betray Roman Reigns?

Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble after he refused to attack the lifeless body of Kevin Owens. This prompted the Bloodline to attack Zayn. The only person not to partake in the beatdown was Jey Uso, who decided to walk out instead.

Jey was not with the faction a week later and was acknowledged by Sami Zayn on the recent episode of SmackDown.

According to dirtsheet reports, Sami will team up with Owens to take on the Usos for the Tag Team titles at WrestleMania. Should the storyline go in that direction, it is unlikely that Jey will betray Roman. Instead, he may reunite with his twin in the coming days to set up the culmination of several months of storytelling.

However, it is not uncommon for the WWE to change their minds and rewrite storylines. Could we see something similar take place here? The only way to find out is to wait and watch.

