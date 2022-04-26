WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Spoilers: Who will Roman Reigns face at Wrestlemania Backlash?

Ahead of the WrestleMania Backlash 2022, it is been known that WWE has big plans for Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the event.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns had a dream run at the event of WrestleMania 38. In a match that was termed the biggest WrestleMania of all time, Roman Reigns came out victorious to become the undisputed champion. The Tribal Chief defeated another superstar Brock Lesnar in a tense battle.

The victory over Brock Lesnar ensured that Roman Reigns is not the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Now, ahead of WrestleMania Backlash 2022. It was been speculated that The Tribal Chief would not be competing at the event. But now it is been known that WWE has big plans for Universal Champion Roman Reigns at its next premium live event.

Dave Meltzer, on the Wrestling Observer Radio, spoke about the situation. He also noted an observation of the lack of angles that have been shot for The Tribal Chief ahead of the event so far. Despite these observations, it is still being said that WWE has big plans for Roman Reigns.

And, the wrestler will be the part of WrestleMania Backlash 2022. In fact, it is also been said that the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is expected to play a headlining role at the event.

The event of WrestleMania Backlash 2022 is all set to take place on the 8th of May, 2022. The premium live event is been scheduled in Providence, Rhode Island. It is been seen that the company has announced four matches for the event so far. Out of those four three are the rematches of the recently conducted event of WrestleMania 38.

Roman Reigns is expected to face Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania Backlash 2022

Post his victory over Brock Lesnar at the recently conducted event of WrestleMania 38, the fans and followers of WWE are excited to know about the new rival. The rival of The Tribal Chief at the event of WrestleMania Backlash.

Though WWE is yet to finalize his opponent it is been much speculation that the wrestler might have a tussle against Shinsuke Nakamura. He, after accosting The Bloodline following WrestleMania 38, was beaten down by The Usos at Reigns’ behest.

Roman Reigns is now a top champion in WWE for a straight 600 days. The successful run of the wrestler began in the year 2020 at Payback in the month of August.

At payback, Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt in a Triple Threat battle. The battle also featured Braun Strowman. The victory in the battle ensured Roman Reigns as the new Universal kingpin.

Click here to read more of WWE