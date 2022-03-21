“WRESTLEMANIA SPOILER!” – Is Another Top AEW Star Making a WWE Return?

Paul Heyman appeard to hint at another AEW star making his WWE return through his post on Twitter.

In the Twitter post with the caption, ‘WrestleMania Spoiler!’ the action figure of Universal Champion Roman Reigns is been seen standing atop Brock Lesnar with the action figure of Paul Heyman himself proudly acknowledging his Tribal Chief.

There also exists an interesting detail that are raising some eyebrows. A blurry action figure of Jon Moxley is standing on the side lines looking at the champion and there are many wondering if this was intentional.

In the Twitter post by the former Chief Advisor to Roman Reigns it can be seen that the action figure of Jon Moxley is missing the jacket and the AEW title belt. His upper body is slightly different than WWE’s Elite Collection series of figures. Although, he is still wearing the same camo pants.

Is Paul Heyman trying to hint at something?

SeveralWWE fans are wondering if Paul Heyman is hinting at something with that blurry action figure of Jon Moxley? Or was the figure simply nearby and out of focus.

Jon Moxley is currently in AEW. Along with Bryan Danielson and William Regal, he is currently recruiting young stars to their growing stable. It is been hinted on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite that Wheeler Yuta may be on the list of next list of joiners.

As per the report from Rajah.com, it was noted that moxley signed a three-year deal back in 2019. The the report also stated that the contract allowed Moxley to finish up with All Elite Wrestling and opt-out whenever he saw fit.

A former AEW star and Executive VP, Cody Rhodes, has reportedly signed with WWE. According to a statement released by PWInsider he will soon debut. It will be interesting to see who will be the next wrestler from AEW to follow in his footsteps.

