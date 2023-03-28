WWE Considering Bringing Back The Fiend After Bray Wyatt Loses Steam Since His WWE Return

Ever since making his return to WWE, Bray Wyatt wrestled only one match. Although he defeated LA Knight at the Royal Rumble, his new character failed to sell as much as The Fiend. Bray Wyatt has been written off WWE TV due to an undisclosed issue, most probably an injury. Wyatt was last seen on WWE programming on February 24th in an edition of SmackDown. The Eater of the World was involved in a program with Bobby Lashley before his abrupt disappearance.

According to a new report, not only is WWE trying to bring Bray Wyatt back but, it is also trying to reintroduce “The Fiend” persona. Even though the debut of Uncle Howdy accompanied Wyatt’s return, it did not make as much noise as The Fiend did.

The former WWE Champion was last seen in his Fiend character in 2020 in a match against Randy Orton. After conceding defeat to Orton, The Fiend was set ablaze and has not been seen since.

WWE is reportedly planning to bring Bray Wyatt in The Fiend gimmick

Xero News reported that WWE is in talks about bringing The Fiend back. The report noted that Bray Wyatt had a rather lackluster response from the fans at the Royal Rumble.

It is also believed that Vince McMahon thinks that Wyatt’s Fiend character was responsible for his popularity in terms of merchandise sales. It’s worth noting that Bray Wyatt is one of the top merch sellers in WWE. Hence, it is highly likely to see the return of The Fiend once Bray Wyatt is medically fit to make his return.

I’m told WWE have had atleast some talk of bringing The Fiend back as of late. They felt like the character that was introduced at the Royal Rumble fell flat and Wyatt lost more steam after the show, Vince McMahon reportedly feels like The Fiend character is what got Bray Wyatt… — Xero News (@NewsXero) March 27, 2023

Since Bray Wyatt was abruptly removed from WWE programming, his WrestleMania appearance is in limbo. He was originally planned to reportedly work a gimmick match with Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39.

However, Wyatt’s disappearance has led to WWE pushing Lashley in another direction heading into WrestleMania 39.

Brock Lesnar refused to work with Bray Wyatt

Before Bray Wyatt went after Lashley, he was originally supposed to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. However, The Beast Incarnate refused to involve himself in a program with Wyatt.

According to Dave Meltzer, Brock Lesnar declined the offer to face Wyatt because he felt his participation in sci-fi matches could harm his “tough-guy” character.

Lesnar is slated to face Omos at the Grandest Stage. The match is rumored to be Vince McMahon’s idea.

Fightful sources indicated that Bray Wyatt was mentioned as a possibility for Brock Lesnar as a WrestleMania opponent, but Lesnar wasn’t in favor of it. Full story on this and other Lesnar Mania pitches on https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa. pic.twitter.com/5aQdrPHqLr — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 1, 2023

“‘With Wyatt’s supernatural gimmick and total lack of “believability,” it hurts a believe real-life tough guy to have to sell the magic stuff. At that point Omos was brought into the picture to face Lesnar, who didn’t turn down that suggestion,” said Meltzer.

