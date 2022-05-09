WWE puts off a huge Roman Reigns match for a bigger event

WWE is putting off a huge Roman Reigns VS Drew McIntyre singles match until a bigger PPV. The match will be for the Gold.

Recently in London in the O2 arena, Roman Reigns squared off with Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns picked up the win in Europe but somehow the two men aren’t through yet. WWE is planning another big match between the two competitors at the bigger PPV event.

In the imminent event of Wrestlemania Backlash, The two will face each other again, However, in a nontitle six-man tag match. Roman will team up with the Usos while Drew will be on the side of RK-Bro.

Reigns and McIntyre have been facing each other during live events and their rivalry seems perpetual. Hence, WWE is holding off the match until the time and the place is more suitable. The hype for this match is going to be wild and it will be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

After the event Wrestlemania Backlash, there are other major events in line such as Hell in a Cell in June, Money In The Bank, and Summerslam in July.

WWE also has the Clash At The Castle which is going to be held in the United Kingdom in September. WWE might involve Drew in the main event.

In an interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, Drew expressed that facing Roman Reigns at the UK show would be a dream scenario.

“Claymore at the Principality? Well, my goal is the title, like no matter when I can get my hands on Roman. He’s got all the gold, he’s the man right now, and it’s frankly not even close right now. I am working my way towards that match whenever it happens in the next five months. Maybe in the Principality, I’ll take it wherever it happens, but obviously, that would be a dream scenario.”

What about Brock?

After conceding defeat at the hands of ‘The Head of the Table’ Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 38, Brock Lesnar is entitled to a rematch as per WWE traditions. Will Lesnar pursue Reigns again? Or is it Drew McIntyre’s time to shine?

Let’s watch what the writers of the WWE have up their sleeves.

