WWE Star Says Brock Lesnar Is His “End Boss in Wrestling”

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest stars to have emerged from the WWE. Right from the onset of his wrestling career, the Beast has been portrayed as one to keep an eye out for. He won the WWE Championship in his debut year. Lesnar was the youngest to win the illustrious championship and demolished several legends such as Hulk Hogan, The Rock and The Undertaker in his debut year. All these years later, he is still a mega threat in the WWE. He was the last person to hold the WWE Championship before Roman Reigns got his hands on it. That should tell you everything about his standing in the promotion.

Also read: Hulk Hogan Says He’s Tired of Hulkamania and Wants to Join the Bloodline

While others may cower at the prospect of going one on one with him, a certain WWE star is hopeful that they will one day clash inside the squared circle. Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, relished his recent face off with the Beast Incarnate during the Royal Rumble match and wants more.

WWE star Gunther says Brock Lesnar is his “end boss in wrestling”

During a recent appearance on the Rob Brown Show, Gunther was questioned about his recent encounter with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. Gunther revealed that he wanted that because he always liked “guys that have stood out from the pack.”

He also revealed that he loved watching Lesnar’s matches and hoped to face him one day.

“I was very impressed with that and also with the recent years in WWE. I always thought it would be a thing for my style, that’s my end boss. I’ve been portrayed as the end boss in wrestling for a lot of guys, but I think Brock could be my end boss. I really hope the match goes down at some point.”

Gunther was scheduled to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

There were rumors before the Royal Rumble that Gunther was reportedly set to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. This caught even more fire after their mini showdown at the Royal Rumble. In the time since, however, plans seem to have changed, with the WWE now going in a different direction.

It has since emerged that the WWE is now planning for Gunther to defend his championship in a triple threat encounter against former WWE Champions Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

I’m told while not decided 100%, there are plans to feature an Intercontinental Championship 3 way match at WrestleMania: Gunther v Sheamus v Drew McIntyre. There are a number of supporters within creative that not only want the match, but they want it towards the top. TBD. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 2, 2023

So far, the only two matches on the card are Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley.

WrestleMania 39 will take place on April 1 and 2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Click here for more Wrestling News