WWE Universe Believes Roman Reigns Wil Only Defend WWE Championship Against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 After His Action on SmackDown Live

Rishabh Singh
|Published 01/04/2023

Roman Reigns SmackDown

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns
Credits: WWE

The WrestleMania SmackDown ended with an intense face-to-face segment between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. The segment began with Rhodes coming out to the ring and claiming to be Roman Reigns’ successor. The American Nightmare made a promise that he’d be the one to finally dethrone Reigns and claim the Undisputed Universal Championship. Rhodes was soon interrupted by the Tribal Chief. 

Roman made his way into the ring and told Cody Rhodes to acknowledge him. The segment ended with Roman Reigns hoisting just the WWE Championship up, rather than lifting both titles.

Does this mean that their upcoming match at WrestleMania 39 will only be for the WWE Championship? Is WWE hinting at safeguarding Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship?

Fans react to Roman Reigns raising only the WWE Championship on SmackDown

Although the match has been advertised with both titles at stake, WWE could change things up on the fly. However, at this point, it’s all speculation. It should also be noted that Cody stated he’d claim the “Undisputed Universal Championship” during the segment before Roman’s entrance.

Here’s how the WWE Universe reacted to the closing scene of SmackDown. One fan is expecting WWE to “pull something” on Sunday. Another fan said he was totally convinced that it would only be for just the WWE Championship. 

Will WWE have Roman Reigns complete his 1000-day reign as the Universal Champion?

Roman Reigns has proven to be tenacious with his Universal Championship title reign so far. He is the longest-reigning World Champion of this era. Although he has held the Universal Championship for far too long, WWE may still have him reach the 1000-day milestone.

But, if Roman loses at WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes, it would mean the end of his supreme reign as World Champion. As of today, The Tribal Chief has been the Universal Champion for 943 days. It remains to be seen how things play out at WrestleMania 39. 

