WWE Universe Believes Roman Reigns Wil Only Defend WWE Championship Against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 After His Action on SmackDown Live

The WrestleMania SmackDown ended with an intense face-to-face segment between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. The segment began with Rhodes coming out to the ring and claiming to be Roman Reigns’ successor. The American Nightmare made a promise that he’d be the one to finally dethrone Reigns and claim the Undisputed Universal Championship. Rhodes was soon interrupted by the Tribal Chief.

Roman made his way into the ring and told Cody Rhodes to acknowledge him. The segment ended with Roman Reigns hoisting just the WWE Championship up, rather than lifting both titles.

Does this mean that their upcoming match at WrestleMania 39 will only be for the WWE Championship? Is WWE hinting at safeguarding Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship?

Fans react to Roman Reigns raising only the WWE Championship on SmackDown

Although the match has been advertised with both titles at stake, WWE could change things up on the fly. However, at this point, it’s all speculation. It should also be noted that Cody stated he’d claim the “Undisputed Universal Championship” during the segment before Roman’s entrance.

Here’s how the WWE Universe reacted to the closing scene of SmackDown. One fan is expecting WWE to “pull something” on Sunday. Another fan said he was totally convinced that it would only be for just the WWE Championship.

It’s interesting that Roman held up the WWE Championship.#SmackDown — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) April 1, 2023

The showdown between a heel champ and a face challenger always involves the heel raising the title in the challengers face. You can’t do that pose with two belts. This is a non news post. — Jon Z (@JTLobstah) April 1, 2023

Wasn’t even holding the Universal…earlier in the night, during the video package, they edited out Cody saying “Undisputed Universal Champion” and it just made it sound like he said “I will be Champion”… — matt torres (@Torresclub11) April 1, 2023

The match is gonna end up being for the wwe title alone — sharklife225 (@footballlife225) April 1, 2023

They about to pull something Sunday lol — Devon (@devz562) April 1, 2023

Hmm, maybe there might be a way he reaches 1,000 days after all. — Simon K (@86TB) April 1, 2023

It’s also interesting that he’s losing this Sunday — THENOW💥Visionary🕶️TickTock⏳ (@leclair511) April 1, 2023

Didn’t you guys not report that HHH wants to get rid of the Universal title? — SSJGarland (@ImaGStukes) April 1, 2023

He legit made it look like it’s only for the wwe title — sharklife225 (@footballlife225) April 1, 2023

The universal title is being retired — JosieComWonkru (@HosieComWonkru) April 1, 2023

Roman’s off to Hollywood….. reminds The Rock is Mentor. — inger.oconnor (@IngerLiseOconn2) April 1, 2023

Will WWE have Roman Reigns complete his 1000-day reign as the Universal Champion?

Roman Reigns has proven to be tenacious with his Universal Championship title reign so far. He is the longest-reigning World Champion of this era. Although he has held the Universal Championship for far too long, WWE may still have him reach the 1000-day milestone.

But, if Roman loses at WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes, it would mean the end of his supreme reign as World Champion. As of today, The Tribal Chief has been the Universal Champion for 943 days. It remains to be seen how things play out at WrestleMania 39.

942 days as Universal Champion for Roman Reigns 🎯 pic.twitter.com/9W2znZU9DL — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) March 30, 2023

