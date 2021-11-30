“YOU LYING SCUMBAG” – Seth Rollins wants Brock Lesnar to destroy WWE Official

Seth Rollins wants Brock Lesnar to destroy WWE Official. The Visionary was not pleased with the events that transpired on Monday Night RAW.

Seth Rollins was in line for a singles match against Big E for the WWE Championship at Day 1. However, plans changed by the end of tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. He will now have to contend with Kevin Owens in the mix as the three slug it out for the biggest prize in sports entertainment.

Owens was scheduled to face Big E in a non-title match on RAW. He went and told Rollins that he was told that he would be added to the title match at Day 1 Pay Per View if he won. Rollins went to Adam Pearce confirm if this was true and was relieved to find out that he had been lied to. However, Sonya Deville fell in love with the idea and convinced Pearce to make the stipulation official.

Later in the night Pearce told Rollins that he agreed with Deville and had decided to go ahead with her suggestion. This irked Rollins who called the WWE official a liar and walked off.

Seth Rollins wants Brock Lesnar to destroy WWE Official

Owens and Big E wrestled with huge stakes for both participants. A victory for Big E would keep his opponents low for the pay per view and increasing his chance of retention. On the other hand, a victory for Owens would bring him closer to his first WWE Championship reign.

In the end, with a little unintentional help from Rollins’ interference, Owens walked out the victor thereby making the WWE Championship match officially a triple threat at DAY 1.



An incensed Rollins then took to Twitter to express his frustrations with Pearce who he wished would get destroyed by Brock Lesnar on SmackDown.

He wrote:

“YOU LYING SCUMBAG I HOPE BROCK LESNAR DESTROYS YOU FRIDAY!”

Brock Lesnar was suspended after his loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. The Beast Incarnate responded by wreaking havoc on anyone that dared to cross his path. He was subsequently suspended by Pearce who then received two F5’s as parting gift.

With his suspension lifted, Lesnar is all set to return to SmackDown this week. He certainly won’t be happy with the way his return has transpired and Rollins could actually get his wish on Friday.

