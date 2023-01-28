37-Year-Old Former WWE Champion May Dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania 39

The Ring General Gunther has been tenacious with his Intercontinental Championship title reign so far. However, The Ring General has a target on his back and his rival Sheamus is still looking forward to his trilogy match. His match against Sheamus at the Clash at the Castle PLE last year was one of the top-rated matches of 2022. Although the Celtic Warrior took Gunther to the limit, the latter was able to pull off the win with a lariat.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Gunther had interesting things to say about the former World Champion, Sheamus. According to him, Sheamus is a fantastic opponent and brings a different energy to the ring. Gunther also stated that he had one of his favorite matches of his career with Sheamus. Amidst the rumors of Gunther’s possible clash with Sheamus at the show of shows, another superstar is being pushed as Gunther’s potential opponent.

Drew McIntyre may face and dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania 39

Xero News reported that aside from Sheamus being pushed for his trilogy match against Gunther at WrestleMania 39, WWE could also push Drew McIntyre as his opponent at the grandest stage. The report also states that McIntyre is being pushed as the one to dethrone Gunther. Interestingly, Gunther and McIntyre have never met in the ring one-on-one before.

Source added – there are some internally pushing for Drew Mcintyre to dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania. https://t.co/Z53qNEeyH6 — Xero News (@NewsXero) January 27, 2023

If the rumors turn out to be true, it will be interesting to see how Gunther fares against the former WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. The Scottish wrestler is one of the company’s top stars and has defeated several big names in the promotion.

One of McIntyre’s most memorable wins was against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 where he dethroned the Beast Incarnate and claimed the WWE Championship.

Gunther expresses his desire to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39

It’s worth noting that even Brock Lesnar was speculated as one of Gunther’s opponents for WrestleMania 39. As of this writing, it is unclear if WWE will proceed with those plans but, Gunther certainly wants a piece of Brock Lesnar at the show of shows.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Gunther expressed his desire to lock up with the Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 39. According to the IC Champ, facing Lesnar at WrestleMania is a “cherished spot” for him.

He further stated that he has followed Lesnar’s career closely. The Ring General also heaped praise on Lesnar stating that “there is nobody like him” and that his matches “stand out right away”.

At this point, we don’t know if WWE will pit the duo against each other, but if it does happen, Gunther will have an opportunity of a lifetime to cement himself as one of the wrestlers to slay the beast, only if he wins the match of course.

“When I started as a wrestler and got back into wrestling, I always watched Brock’s matches because they are fantastic, they stand out right away,” Gunther continued. “There is nobody like him. I always like those characters. Most of the people doing this who are successful, there is no copy of them.”

