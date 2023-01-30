Jan 28, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; Jey Uso leaves the ring after the match between Roman Reigns (black pants) and Kevin Owens (black shirt) for theUndisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Royal Rumble at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Sami Zayn’s stay in the WWE was always going to be temporary. Despite his enjoyable stint with the faction, fans knew that Zayn was going to be thrown out of the group one day. However, no one saw Jey Uso walking out on his literal brothers and cousin. The finish to Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens has been the talk of the wrestling world because of the way the story played out. While Reigns and Zayn deserve their roses, no one saw Jey being as consequential to the fall-out and yet here we are less than 24 hours later asking is Jey Uso still in the Bloodline?

Also read: Royal Rumble 2023 Ending Featuring Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn Draws Over 20 Million Social Media Views in Less Than 24 Hours!

When asked to hit his former friend Kevin Owens with a chair, Zayn chose to defy the Tribal Chief’s command and slammed the steel chair on his back instead. This prompted a beat down from the rest of the members except Jey Uso who watched in disbelief before walking to the back, much to the surprise of the Bloodline and the viewers.

Is Jey Uso still in the Bloodline?

Jey Uso was not a fan of Sami Zayn. The first bloodline recruit hated his guts and always opposed his inclusion to the faction. However, all of that changed at Survivor Series. Zayn played a pivotal role in turning the match in their favor and inadvertently won Jey over.

Jey and Sami eventually became close, and the Tag Team Champion even stood for him during his trial on RAW is XXX, going so far as to say he loves him like a brother.

Interestingly, after smashing Reigns in the back with a steel chair, Zayn did not go blind with rage or even cared about the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He looked straight at Jey immediately after, with a hint of regret on his face.

Jey has since taken to social media and expressed his feelings regarding the whole scenario.

He posted a picture of himself from the Royal Rumble captioned: “I’m out” with a red drop symbolizing the Bloodline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FATU (@uceyjucey)

Many have taken this to mean that he is no longer a part of the faction. But that is not all. He also posted a story that has raised some eyebrows regarding what the future holds for him.

Jey Uso wants to fight Roman Reigns again?

It is important to remember that out of all the bloodline members, Jey Uso was the only beaten and forced into being a part of it. Initially, Jey was thrilled with Reigns becoming the Universal Champion, and even more at getting the chance to prove his mettle against his cousin in a championship match.

However, what followed after was a series of manipulations. Gaslighting, verbal, emotional and physical abuse until Jey submitted himself to the Tribal Chief.

Jimmy, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn all became part of the group willingly. However, Jey was the only one visibly different from how his character was previously presented to the fans.

Roman preaches the ways of the brotherhood but has shown on multiple occasions that he is self-serving to the T. Sami Zayn, on the other hand, walked the talk, refusing to bow down to the stronger, powerful entity for a friend. This act of defiance that Jey failed to bring himself to do in the last couple of years seems to have finally awakened memories of his torment, with Jey posting a picture of himself and Roman with the caption “Run It Back.”

The reported storyline heading into WrestleMania is Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs The Usos. However, with the way things are unfolding, it will be interesting to see how they get there or if they even get there. It is the WWE, after all. It would be foolhardy not to expect a swerve.

Click here for more Wrestling News