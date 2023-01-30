Cody Rhodes made a sensational return to the WWE at the Royal Rumble by winning his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. Many had long speculated that he would come out on top to win the 30-men match. However, by the end of the night, his return and victory became an afterthought and much of the blame had to go to Sami Zayn. The former, Honorary Uce, severed his ties with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline after he smacked a steel chair onto the Tribal Chief’s back. The reaction to that was the loudest of the night and may have probably forced WWE to rethink their plans heading into their biggest show of the year.

Sami Zayn has been a major player for the WWE in the last few months, and many even gave him an outside chance of winning the Royal Rumble and emerging as a challenger to Roman Reigns. However, he was not even a part of the match. By the end of the night, though, all of this was inconsequential.

Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn being discussed for WrestleMania 39 despite Cody Rhodes winning Royal Rumble

The biggest talk in the world of wrestling right now is Sami Zayn, and it comes down to his performance at the Royal Rumble. Zayn was not scheduled for any match on the card, and yet stole the show by turning his back on Roman Reigns.

Zayn’s exit from the Bloodline was a long time coming. However, the way the story played out at the Royal Rumble has left many wondering if he should be given a go at the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania. It seems that it is no different in the WWE headquarters.

According to a report from Xero News, there is a discussion going on about letting Reigns defend his World titles separately, with Zayn facing the Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship on Night 1 and Cody Rhodes turning up on Night 2 for the WWE Championship.

Currenty being discussed Not confirmed or official For Mania Roman vs Sami – Night 1 U V Roman vs Cody – Night 2 – WWE — Xero News (@NewsXero) January 29, 2023

Is Sami Zayn the new Daniel Bryan?

Every once in a while, a wrestler emerges and manages to gather goodwill from the fans through their performances. Wrestlers that were not considered for a main event run but were forced into that position by the WWE Universe. Kofi Kingston and Becky Lynch were thrust into such positions on the back of very loud support that was impossible to ignore.

The first person, however, that was pushed as a top star because of pressure from the fans was Daniel Bryan. The former WWE Champion is the blueprint of fans forcing WWE to change plans.

Interestingly, Zayn doesn’t see himself as the next Daniel Bryan. He believes that the situations are different and while the fans are enjoying his current storyline, they are not as forceful about it as they were with the WrestleMania 30 winner, who interestingly main evented the Show of Shows despite Dave Batista winning the Royal Rumble that year.

That may have been true a week before. However, perceptions seem to have changed after the Royal Rumble. Could the past repeat itself with Sami Zayn? Anything is possible in the world of wrestling. However, the fact that fans are having this conversation just speaks to the quality of work he has put out in the last nine months.

