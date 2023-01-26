Real Reason Why the Bella Twins Were Absent From WWE Raw XXX

On January 23, WWE celebrated Monday Night Raw’s 30th anniversary. The event was undoubtedly a memorable one as the WWE Universe witnessed rare appearances from many WWE legends. The likes of Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, and many others made their appearance on WWE TV. Although the WWE showcased and glorified its legends, the women’s revolution was not showcased up to par. WWE legend Medusa was the only woman featured on the show.

Moreover, The Bella Twins (Brie and Nikki) were also advertised initially to make an appearance but backed out due to creative differences. According to a report, The Bella Twins flew northeast but refused to show up on the show. Taking umbrage at the under-representation of the Woman’s revolution, Brie and Nikki slammed WWE on their Instagram.

Nikki Bella says WWE had no creative plans for The Bella Twins

Soon after the show, The Hall of Famers went live on their Instagram and took a dig at WWE for not showcasing “anything from the women’s evolution”. Nikki believes that the reason WWE did not throw the spotlight on women’s evolution is that Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) was in it.

Nikki then revealed the real reason behind their absence from the show. According to her, weeks before they hoped to make their appearance on Raw, The Bella Twins were told that the company had “nothing” for them.

“We were hoping, I think it was weeks ago, we were talking about going to Raw. They said they had nothing for us.” She stated.

Nikki Bella explains what happened between her and WWE. pic.twitter.com/z996sPTlip — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) January 25, 2023

Nikki further praised the fans for doing the #WWEWomenDeserveBetter. The Hall of Famer also recalled watching Beth Phoenix, Candice Michelle, Melina, and Mickie James on Raw as a fan and indicated that she resonated with that era a lot.

Nikki Bella recalls an awkward moment with her dance partner while she was betrothed to John Cena

It’s no secret that John Cena and Nikki Bella were once engaged to be married. However, due to some differences in their mindset, the couple separated in 2018. Both WWE stars then moved on with their lives. Interestingly, Nikki Bella tied the knot with her dancing partner, Artem Chigvintsev, in 2022.

During an edition of The Bellas podcast, Nikki recalled having an awkward moment with Artem while she was still engaged to John Cena.

Where Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Stand on Having Another Baby https://t.co/y4RGSru6f4 pic.twitter.com/ue0mv0QF33 — Breaking Celebrity News (@BreakingCN) January 25, 2023

According to Nikki, that weird moment was when Artem’s leg was positioned in between her legs during a dance session. However, she clarified that she had no feelings for Artem back then.

Dancing into marriage! Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are engaged, TVGrapevine has learned. The couple met when they were paired together on season 25 of Dancing With The Stars. The couple first announced their relationship in January of 2019. #Art https://t.co/DfjXakjLt1 pic.twitter.com/NzW4sMbaIf — Official_TVGrapevine (@tvgrapevine) January 3, 2020

I remember… it was the first time a man’s leg, other than my fiancé’s, was in between mine, and I was like, ‘Woah!’ Like, it was weird,” she said.

