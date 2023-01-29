Seth Rollins Calls CM Punk a “Cancer” and Wants Him to Stay Away From WWE

CM Punk has perpetually been at the epicenter of controversies in the recent past. Punk first walked out on WWE on the Night of the Royal Rumble in 2014. The former WWE Champion vowed to never return to the company until he made a rare appearance on WWE Backstage in 2019. However, the Straight Edge Superstar never signed up again with the Stanford-based promotion. Instead, he went over to AEW and had a great run.

During his stint with AEW, Punk claimed the AEW World Championship twice, but his second reign as the World Champion was short-lived due to his appalling actions backstage after All Out PPV’s post-show media scrum. Punk was stripped of his title after he occasioned a mele backstage by engaging in a fistfight with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.

Everybody involved in the scene was later suspended indefinitely. However, the Elites were eventually brought back by the company during AEW’s Full Gear PPV, but CM Punk’s status remains in limbo. Ever since the incident, various wrestling personalities have criticized Punk for his actions. WWE’s top star also condemned Punk for his deeds and wants him to keep away from WWE.

Seth Rollins calls CM Punk a “cancer”

It’s no secret that AEW superstars are hell-bent on keeping CM Punk from returning to the promotion. At this point, Punk is the albatross around AEW’s neck. Amid rumors about AEW potentially buying out his contract, Punk was also rumored to return to WWE.

In an interview with Wrestling.Inc ahead of the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins was asked if he wanted to see Punk return to WWE. Seth Rollins was quick to call CM Punk a “Cancer” and a “Jerk”. Rollins also clarified that he does not like CM Punk.

Stay away, you cancer, get away from me forever. I don’t like Phil. I don’t like Phil, he’s a jerk. Did we just figure that out? Everybody in the room is like, ‘did he say that?’ Yeah, he’s a jerk. Come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don’t want him back.

Interestingly, Seth Rollins isn’t the only wrestling star that has called CM Punk a “cancer”.

Chris Jericho reportedly told CM Punk that he was a locker room cancer following his brawl backstage

According to a report from Fightful Select, CM Punk was accosted by Chris Jericho after the brawl broke out backstage. During their confrontation, Jericho reportedly told Punk that he was a cancer to the locker room and a detriment to the company.

Responding to Jericho, Punk seemingly said something to the effect that it was not Jericho’s business and that he needed to leave. Chris Jericho has since vehemently opposed CM Punk’s return and is “making sure” he never comes back to the AEW locker room.

