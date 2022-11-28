The Rock, John Cena or Dave Batista? Fans Debate Who the Best Actor Is Out of the Three WWE Legends

The Rock, Dave Batista, and John Cena are the only three prominent wrestling personalities to have embarked on their acting journey full-time. The trio had a lot of clout in their careers in WWE before transitioning to acting. Dwayne ‘The Rock Johnson was the trailblazer for every wrestler who was also an acting hopeful. Johnson began his acting career in 2001 when he was featured as “The Scorpion King” in The Mummy Returns. Following the success of The Mummy Returns, Johnson bagged a lead role in a spinoff film, The Scorpion King.

The 2002 movie achieved great success and The Rock never looked back. Today, The Rock is one of the highest-paid actors in the world. Even John Cena reportedly credited The Rock for his success in Hollywood. Cena did a handful of movies while he was still wrestling.

The sixteen-time WWE Champion started his acting career in 2006 with WWE Studios. His full-fledged acting career took off in 2019 when he was cast in Justin Lin’s F9.

Cena would then continue to take up major projects such as the role of Peacemaker in the Suicide Squad which was initially intended for Dave Batista. Since his semi-retirement from wrestling, John Cena has been involved in the “Peacemaker” TV series.

Dave Batista is highly revered in Hollywood for his versatility. Much like The Rock and John Cena, Batista had a very successful career as a wrestler. The six-time World Champion started his acting career by guest-starring in various TV shows.

In 2014, Batista played Drax The Destroyer in the Marvel Studio Film, Guardians of The Galaxy. The movie turned out to be a huge success. Batista has since been featured in numerous Marvel films.

Fan share thoughts on who is the best actor between The Rock, John Cena, and Batista

All three wrestlers turned actors have their own suave on the silver screen. To think that one is better than the other would not be fair. However, fans on Twitter reacted to who they think is the best in terms of acting.

Batista and it’s not even close. He plays roles where he’s not the same person over and over. pic.twitter.com/Vj48BFgZ39 — ꉔꋪꌦꉣ꓄꒐꒯ ꀯꂦꋊꋊ 🐙🦑 #Autistic ∞ (@CryptidConn) November 24, 2022

Dave as a vampirehttps://t.co/8UhODHKzHP — The Other Guy (@TheOtherGuy1) November 25, 2022

The Rock forsure. People will say he isn’t acting and always places the same roles. He is acting like the Rock & he was so successful Hollywood made a Rock role. Batista is for sure the worst kinda reminds of Goldberg trying to act. Cena has been growing into a decent actor — Plain Simple Jim (@WhiteLOmega) November 24, 2022

Cena or batista

It’s so close The rock isn’t even close

He not an actor

He doesn’t act, every movie he just plays Dwayne Johnson with a different name — Blemby (@australian_hero) November 24, 2022

Batista for sure is the best!! Johnson is not acting he’s getting payed to play himself which do not consider to be a talent or in fact good. Sorry not sorry And I don’t really care about Cena, I’ve only seen one of his works and I wasn’t hooked (so far) ✌️🖖 — Katarína (@KatarnaPr) November 24, 2022

Definitely not John Cena.

Dwayne Johnson has been in so many good movies (San Andreas the best).

Dave Bautista is meh…

Have you forgotten all the (B-List) movies that Steve Austin has been in? Solid acting, just not big budget blockbusters. — DJ Lane (@toocool46978) November 24, 2022

Dave Bautista and he’s going to show you why when this comes out. I. Can’t. Wait. pic.twitter.com/4kdKXlNY1h — AshleySchaefer (@Cudagras) November 24, 2022

Batista has more range Cena has better comedic timing and has shown some range himself. He’s occupying that lane that Mark Wahlberg once had. The Rock is a better movie star who’s expected to carry movies by himself which is a different kind of pressure. — DeSean (@DeSeanB) November 24, 2022

Batista, because he had the least impactful wrestling career. Rock and Cena are forever tied to their wrestling persona, and it’s tough to not see them as their WWE character. I’d be surprised if most people even knew Batista was a professional wrestler — JK Beñder (@Benderprocess) November 24, 2022

Batista. The guy overall acted in some really good stuff especially the show stealing scene in Avengers. That whole why is Gamora? — David Romero (@LocoFingTweets) November 24, 2022

Haven’t seen Peacemaker, but wasn’t too keen on Cena in F&TF

Rock basically plays the same character in every film, so I’m going with Batista for his Drax role and a few others lol. — Kyle (@KyleChaos11) November 24, 2022

Dave Batista does not like being compared to The Rock or John Cena

In an interview with Christopher Spata of Tampa Bay Times in 2019, Batista was compared with his counterparts The Rock and John Cena to which the Animal replied saying,

“Do not compare me to The Rock or John Cena. Everyone does it. Those guys are wrestlers who became movie stars. I’m … something else. I was a wrestler. Now, I’m an actor.”

The Animal made it clear that he does not appreciate being compared with the other two wrestlers turned actors as everybody has their own style. While The Rock is a great action movie star, Dave Batista’s forte is doing character-driven roles.

