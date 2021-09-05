“I’d do CM Punk and the American Dragon vs. The Young Bucks” – CM Punk drops major teaser regarding Daniel Bryan

CM Punk drops major teaser regarding Daniel Bryan. The former WWE Superstar will reportedly join CM Punk at AEW soon.

CM Punk has made quite the splash since moving to AEW. The former WWE star is reportedly not the only big name joining the Tony Khan led promotion. According to several reports, Daniel Bryan is also heading to AEW and could possibly make his debut at AEW All Out.

Punk seems to be making sure that fans know that he is indeed coming. He dropped a massive hint regarding Bryan’s impending arrival on AEW Dynamite a couple of weeks ago and he was at it again during his recent appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette.

Punk and Paquette spoke on several topics such as AEW’s wins and loss records and the opponents he would like to face in the promotion. During the conversation on the latter, Punk once again teased the arrival of Daniel Bryan.

“I want to wrestle Jon. I’ve never wrestled Jon Moxley. I want to wrestle the Young Bucks, but I’ve got to find the right tag partner for that. I mean if we’re fantasy booking, when does this come out? Saturday? Okay. I don’t think it’s necessarily giving away spoilers. It’s just me putting my booker hat on. Of all the possibilities, I’d do CM Punk and the American Dragon vs. The Young Bucks. It’s so obvious, that’s what you do.”

Punk had a few reservations about AEW’s wins and loss records and named what he thought was the flaw in the structure.

“I think the way AEW’s structured, CM Punk couldn’t come in and immediately start wrestling Kenny Omega. They have wins and loss records. I’m on the fence about it. I get it, but it’s hard to maintain simply because they have the YouTube shows I think, which I think the majority of the records, their matches and stuff (come from). It kind of reminds me of Goldberg in WCW where one Nitro he’d be 10-0, and then on the next Nitro he’d be like 25-0. And I’d be like ‘wait a second, this guy wrestled twice a day for a week? What is going on?’”

AEW ALL OUT is scheduled to take place on September 5, 2021 at the Now Arena in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

