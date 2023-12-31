2023 has been a spectacular year in gaming. We have tons of new titles and active games that the community is still hooked on. Baldur’s Gate 3 won the Game of the Year while Riot’s FPS Valorant hit newer heights in the Esports category. Now that we are approaching the year’s end, let us look at the best games we can look forward to for next year. We will list 10 of the best games released in 2024, whose release windows have been confirmed.

Advertisement

Contents

Top 10 Games We Are Excited to Play in 2024

10. Persona 3 Reload

9. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

8. The Last of Us Part II Remastered

7. Tekken 8

6. Killing Floor 3

5. Dragon’s Dogma 2

4. Life By You

3. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

2. Palworld

1. Graven

Top 10 Games We Are Excited to Play in 2024

There are tons of games releasing in 2024 that cater to every genre. There are FPS games, XCOM-type games, RPGs and so many more that gamers will have a chance to pick up. However, all of the releases we are about to list down are special because they are either extensions of their franchise, remakes or completely new releases with a beautiful concept.

2024 also has tons of projects that do not have a release window but a release year. That is why, we will cover them in a separate list. For now, let us take a look at the best games we have lined up for 2024 that are sure to dazzle everyone with their brilliance.

Advertisement

(Note: The chronology of the list does not matter as all of the titles we list out have potential)

10. Persona 3 Reload

Developers: P-Studio

P-Studio Publishers: Atlus, SEGA

Persona 3 was probably the Persona game that got everyone hooked on the franchise. It was one of the most complete games that played like a visual novel and had semi-open world elements which was revolutionary at the time. Persona 3 Portable released for the Xbox Game Pass but gamers preferred the original to this version. Now their wishes are coming true since a remastered version of Persona is going to be released for all platforms.

Persona 3 Reload has all the elements of the Persona franchise including the Social Link and the Turn-based strategy elements. However, its most appealing aspects are the story progression and how the protagonist develops their friendship with their friends. Persona 3 Reload is a complete remaster of the third Persona game. It is simple and does not remove anything that the fans loved about the game, it only improves on it as far as we have seen.

The graphics are better, the voice acting is stellar and more grounded while the combat is appealing. It keeps the foundation of what made the franchise good in the first place which is why it is going to be a hit among the fans of the original. Persona 3 Reload is set to release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, and Windows.

The game will release on 2nd February 2024 and fans cannot wait to get their hands on it. In addition, for Xbox Game Pass users, this game will be available as a Day One release so it is worth investing in it if you haven’t already.

Advertisement

9. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Developers: Ubisoft Montpellier

Ubisoft Montpellier Publishers: Ubisoft

The Prince of Persia franchise has been on hiatus for a while and we cannot wait for it to come back. After the infinite delay of the Sands of Time remake, the fans’ only hope is this game which looks like one of the best versions of the Prince of Persia ever. The franchise returns to its routes with the platforming taking priority over combat. Don’t get us wrong, the combat in this game looks brilliant as well.

But the platforming is what set the Prince of Persia franchise apart from other video games in the first place. However, there is one tiny adjustment. We do not play as the Prince in this game. Instead, we are playing as a general named Sargon who has the same abilities as the Prince from previous games. The dual blades, the wall running and jumping abilities, and everything else the Prince had, Sargon has.

This time, the mission is to rescue the Prince, named Ghassan who has been taken to the city of Qaf. Sargon is from a clan named The Immortals who have powers of their own. The game has a 2.5D environment and includes tons of attributes that made the PoP franchise a world-renowned name in the first place. There are traps, obstacles, enemies, boss fights, and other adversaries in the way of Sargon no matter where he goes.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, and Windows on January 18th, 2024.

8. The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Developers: Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog Publishers: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Following the success of The Last of Us Part I Remastered and the TV series on HBO, The Last of Us Part II Remastered is set to grace the screens next year. The story continues after Joel rescues Ellie and this part is primarily focused on Ellie and not Joel. Ellie’s story, emotions, and journey take center stage as she is consumed by vengeance and hatred. Naughty Dog nails the progression of the story once again while keeping the gameplay simple and realistic.

There are certain minor but important gameplay changes for the second part while the story is told in a linear perspective most of the time. The characters are three dimensions and have a deep routed past with set ideals and morals. There is emotional turmoil within each character and the voice actors portray that beautifully. Ashley Johnson’s role as Ellie is one of the best portrayals of a character in gaming and she nails the anguish of being a late teen on the verge of sorrow perfectly.

The signature gameplay of The Last of Us is back with tons of weapons to choose from and new ways to decapitate enemies with stealth. There is a skill tree allowing for easier progression and the graphics are enhanced for the Remastered version. The Last of Us Part II Remastered is set to release for the PlayStation 5 on January 19th, 2024.

7. Tekken 8

Developers: Bandai Namco Studios Arika

Bandai Namco Studios Arika Publishers: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Tekken is one of the best fighting game franchises of all time and can compete with the best video games out there. It is an established franchise and has loyal fans. The eighth installment main installment of the franchise is set to release on January 26th, 2024 for the PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox X/S. Tekken 8 is a new step and a more welcome one in the direction the franchise is going.

The game will have tons of characters seen previously in the franchise like Devil Jin, Kuma II, Leroy Smith, Raven, Panda, and more. New characters are being introduced as well. Just some of the new ones include Azucena Milagros Ortiz Castillo, Jack-8, and Victor Chevalier. The combat of Tekken stays the same but it has a couple of improvements over the previous versions. For one, it is a much more cinematic fighting experience rather than a technical one.

In addition, the developers have introduced a new Heat system that rewards aggressiveness in players rather than focusing on defense. Entering the Heat state is going to grant players new moves and chip damage abilities. Players can also recover their own HP by dealing damage to their enemies in some scenarios. In addition, the best part is that this game is made in Unreal Engine 5.

Tekken 8 is the only fighting game to be made using this game engine which means the graphical quality will be better than most current-gen fighting games.

6. Killing Floor 3

Developers: Tripwire Interactive

Tripwire Interactive Publishers: Tripwire Interactive

Killing Floor has been a niche franchise ever since its inception. However, it is one of the most fun games to play with your friends because it supports up to six players at a given time. The games are set in a post-apocalyptic zombie-infested world where players have to band together to kill hordes and hordes of zombies. If that does not sound like a fun Sunday night gaming session then we do not know what does.

Killing Floor’s first game came out in 2009 and then a sequel was released in 2016. A newer version will come out in 2024 and the fans can already wishlist it on Steam. However, a concrete release date for the same is unknown. We are expecting a Fall release but maybe Tripwire surprises us. The story is set in 2091 where a corporation called Horzine has made an army of bioengineered monsters who are essentially zombies that can be controlled.

You are a specialist from a group called Nightfall who have taken it upon themselves to stop these monsters from taking over the world. As a specialist, you will have the chance to develop skills, participate in combat with other specialists, earn dosh and so much more. If zombie/post-apocalyptic games are your thing, then we recommend putting this game on the wishlist because you won’t regret it. We also recommend playing the original Killing Floor.

5. Dragon’s Dogma 2

Developers: Capcom

Capcom Publishers: Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is going to be a unique release for this year. The first game was released in 2012 and more or less followed the same plot as this one. The story is that you are cursed by a Dragon mark which you can only remove by defeating the Dragon whose mark it is. You play as the Arisen who is a hero and has abilities. You are supported by a variety of NPCs who support you on your quest.

The game is an open-world adventure and the map itself is four times bigger than the last Dragon’s Dogma. Due to that, there are fast travel options available for easier access to major POIs. The game has character classes that set characters apart from each other. You can attempt the adventure with NPCs who have their own skills, they are called “Pawns.” They are controlled by AI but their controls are similar to players where they assist you in fights and guide you on quests.

The developers took a lot of inspiration from GTA V for its open-world design. Dragon’s Dogma is a nice combination of an action-adventure title mixed with an RPG. Quite similar to other RPG games, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is set to release on the PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, and Windows. The game’s release is on March 22, 2024. It is one of the most awaited games of 2024 that has the potential to be the game of the year if it is done right.

4. Life By You

Developers: Paradox Tectonic

Paradox Tectonic Publishers: Paradox Interactive

Think of this game as Sims but much more dynamic and life-like. Essentially, Life By You is a real-life simulator with no loading screens and a huge open world. Not much is known about the game but on its Steam page, you can check out various details pertaining to the game. Based on various other simulation games, we can tell this might have a system where you can make friends, design the open world you see fit to your liking, and create fully customized humans. Players can even craft their own conversation in the game.

You are in charge of the stories you tell in this game. You can create anything you want with the Creator Tools the developers have provided you with. However, the release of this game won’t be a complete one as the release date is of early access. That being said, the game is set to release on Windows only on March 5th, 2024.

The best part about this game is that players can utilize mods as well. The developers have already made that abundantly clear on the Steam page of the game.

Life By You, if executed well is going to be one of the best games to play with the best customization features out of any other simulation games, even the Sims franchise. We will have to wait and see what the developers have in store for the simulation genre. This is undoubtedly one of the best games to be releasing in 2024.

3. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Developers: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Publishers: SEGA

Like a Dragon has had tons of success in the video gaming market with lots of releases in the past years. In this particular one, players take control of Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu as they explore Yokohama. The combat is XCOM and you will have a ton of fun customizing the experience according to your liking. Minigames like Karaoke, Darts, and Mahjong return. In addition, there is tons to do in the open world. Aside from the minigames that are returning, we also have new ones like Crazy Delivery inspired by Crazy Taxi.

There is also a dating app that you can use for Ichiban Kasuga. You can also manage your resort. This makes the game more interactive and gives players something to do outside of combat. The combat in itself is pretty intuitive. It allows you to participate with multiple characters each having their move sets. A lot of party members from the previous game return to participate in battles such as Goro Majima, Taiga Saejima, and Daigo Dojima.

For the first time, the franchise goes overseas as we explore locations in Hawaii aside from the usual locations in Japan. The game will be released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, and Windows. The release date of the game is January 26th, 2024. It is the Ninth Entry in the Like a Dragon franchise and it is the sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon released in 2020.

2. Palworld

Developers: Pocketpair

Pocketpair Publishers: Pocketpair

If you are a Pokemon fan and want to experience a world where you can have your cute little creatures then this game is for you. Palworld is a new initiative in which you can use these magical creatures with abilities who are known as ” Pals” to fight, farm, or even eat, which might seem outlandish but the game is made that way. The designs borrow from the Pokemon series but are original enough not to completely appear copied.

The game is going to release as an Early Access game in January 2024 but the exact release date is unknown. Players can wishlist this game on Steam right now or set a reminder but it is unclear if it will release on the consoles. The Early Access to the game gives the developers the option to explore their options and see how the audience responds to the concept. The concept in Pokemon games is to build your team to take on the world championships or the Elite Four.

The goal in this game is to survive, battle, and work alongside your “Pals,” almost like a simulation survival game. We do not know if there will be a proper plot or anything about the main character in this game. However, we suspect the main character is going to be a customizable one. Currently, the developers have come up with more than 100 monsters for the game. We assume the number will increase as we move ahead in the development cycle of the game.

Even though the game isn’t released and won’t be fully published for a while, we believe it is a good concept and a breath of fresh air.

1. Graven

Developers: Slipgate Ironworks

Slipgate Ironworks Publishers: 3D Realms, Fulqrum Publishing

Graven is one of the best concepts we have heard about in a long time and it is sure to be a Game of the Year candidate when it releases. Developed by Slipgate Ironworks, Graven is set to be an FPS game with RPG elements. Described as an “action-adventure puzzler” it combines immersive simulation and action-adventure to create a subgenre that is unique and sounds like a breath of fresh air in comparison to all the AAA titles we have been getting nowadays.

Players will encounter enemies and allies of all kinds and also have an arsenal of weapons and abilities at their disposal. The game is going to support 4-player online play, split-screen co-op, and single-player options. You can choose to go on the adventure alone or with friends. The game will have spells, other medieval weapons, and other options for players to experiment with.

The plot involves the players playing the role of a priest who has been exiled for retaliating against the order because they sacrificed his adoptive daughter. The game is about the priest seeking vengeance against those who have wronged him. The game will be released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, the Nintendo Switch, and Windows.

Graven will leave Early Access and be released fully for Windows on January 23rd, 2024 while the release date for the consoles is still unknown.