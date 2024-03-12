“I Was Afraid From…”: Jay Cutler Admits His Life’s ‘Biggest Obstacle’

Jay Cutler became a household name after dethroning reigning champion Ronnie Coleman in 2006 and winning the Mr. Olympia title four times. Yet, his success followed many obstacles he had to cross to get to a better place. He recently opened up about one of his biggest fears and obstacles he faced throughout his career in his newsletter, Jay Mail.

Cutler had already made his bodybuilding goals clear when he became a pro. However, as he began tasting success, he feared fulfilling his potential. He revealed that he is working on a book about his life where he talks about this mental hurdle in detail.

Recalling how he began his bodybuilding journey at 18, Cutler revealed that training every day gradually gave him a sense of purpose. He knew he had it in him to become a successful bodybuilder. However, back then, the biggest obstacle he faced was the fear of becoming his best. This is termed the Jonah Complex, and many people suffer from it.

“The biggest obstacle I faced though… Was the fear of becoming my best. I was afraid from an early age that I would not fulfil my potential and find something I could truly be great at.”

Having been gifted a free membership to the gym, with veteran bodybuilder Chris Aceto’s guidance leading him along, Cutler had to prove his worth. But that wasn’t the only challenge he encountered throughout his life. He realized pretty soon that being successful also had its own set of hurdles.

Cutler opened up about how he feared being his best after growing successful. The pressure after becoming a household name was tough to keep up with.

“What I didn’t know was that when I became “the guy” the pressure of being no.1 would be so huge, and making sure I set the right example every day.”

He promised more such anecdotes and thoughts in his upcoming book. This memoir would carry the bodybuilding icon’s raw take on many aspects of his life, including the lows of his career. Having recently won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Arnold Classic 2024, he lives up to his status as a respectable figure in the community.

Jay Cutler got emotional after receiving his Lifetime Achievement Award

After accepting the prestigious title and recognition at the Arnold Classic stage, Jay Cutler couldn’t help but express his gratitude to the world. It wasn’t every day that one was rewarded for their contributions to their community. Yet he deserved it for actively working towards his fitness goals, even at 50.

Cutler challenged himself to get ripped by the time he turned 50. He took his fans along on his fitness journey, sharing tips whenever possible. Fans loved him for his passion and helping attitude, hence putting him on a pedestal. In an Instagram post about his Lifetime Achievement Award, he promised to continue giving back to his supporters as much as he could.