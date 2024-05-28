Jay Cutler Reflects on His First Professional Win at the 2000 Night of the Champions

Jay Cutler etched his name in bodybuilding history as one of the most iconic athletes known to fans. Even at 50, he’s ripped, healthy, and relevant to both the old and young with his consistent content and workout advice. But often so, he loves to take a trip to the past to share some insights from his experience.

Recently, he walked fans through his first professional win in the year 2000 at the Night of the Champions. Now known as the popular New York Pro, the competition featured some of the most iconic bodybuilders alongside Cutler, like Markus Rühl, Paul Dillett, etc.

Showing off a sparkly ring made by LS Jewellers, the black head encrusted with white stones spelling ‘NOC’ adorned several victorious bodybuilders’ fingers. At the time, Cutler was 26 years old, wanting to make it big in the sport and working hard towards his goals.

He showed off his memento that he got after winning the Night of the Champions, recalling how he felt elated at the time. As he racked his brain to remember who stood alongside him in the top five, he revealed his thoughts.

“Down the road of history here, May 20th, 200. T’was my first professional win.”

Eventually, his first professional win turned out to be a trigger for him to chase the Mr. Olympia title that he fought with Ronnie Coleman for. After the Night of the Champions that year, he won the Arnold Classic with great pomp.

“The Night of the Champions that led me…to chasing this bad boy the next year, and then of course winning the Arnold’s.”

It was in 2006 that Cutler finally made history by overthrowing the eight-time Mr. Olympia champion, Coleman. But he had garnered attention for a lot of reasons, particularly how he never seemed to age throughout these years.

Jay Cutler and his reputation for staying evergreen and fit

Taking a page out of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s book, Cutler has prioritized workout consistency over everything else in his life. To date, he confessed that he barely misses a single day of exercise, making sure to hit the gym even for a short cardio session.

That led him to his current form at 50 – ripped with his muscles and definition mostly intact and still young at heart. His quads, which he was well-known for, during his prime still drew fans’ attention and awe. That’s why he’s one of the icons in the field, whose wisdom and insights have been invaluable contributions to the industry.