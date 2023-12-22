HomeSearch

Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals a Shockingly Simple Solution to Combat the Blues With a ‘Minimum Effective Dose’

Radha Iyer
|Published December 22, 2023

Bodybuilding Legend Arnold Schwarzenegger Might Have Just Revealed “The Ultimate Pre-Workout”

Depressive episodes and seasonal blues aren’t unheard of in today’s age. Arnold Schwarzenegger knows this and is determined to beat these blues with simple techniques. Now, it might not be possible or feasible for everyone to find gyms and dedicated routines for an intense workout. Therefore, Schwarzenegger offered something simpler.

In his daily newsletter, the former bodybuilder highlighted the importance of consistent workouts. However, one needn’t necessarily start strong. Schwarzenegger suggested a minimum of less than half an hour in a few days a week. And as usual, he brought his receipts to the table.

According to the studyPhysical Activity Dose and Depression in a Cohort of Older Adults, bare minimum physical activities with a gradual increase in intensity can help with depression. This means that one could simply start with some low-intensity exercises like brisk walking to amp up their mood.

“The researchers were particularly interested in finding the “minimum effective dose” for helping people feel less depressed.”

And the more you perform, the more benefits you reap. As one gradually increases their workout periods, they will be granted a stronger shield from the symptoms and feelings of depression. Schwarzenegger observed that depressive episodes arise when there is a feedback loop of negative thoughts and emotions in one’s mind.

“Exercise could help you re-route neural pathways that help trigger more positive emotions.”

As someone who has gone through numerous hurdles in life, transitioning from a small-town hunk to an American icon, Schwarzenegger understands the root cause of demotivation. When he introduced a recent new year’s challenge for his ‘village’, there were many who thanked him just because he provided a constant.

Arnold Schwarzenegger helps a fitness enthusiast in a unique way

Apart from his usual philanthropic mannerisms, Schwarzenegger offers more than just monetary help for fans who could use a hand. In one of his recent newsletters, the star introduced a new challenge called ‘Finish Strong Challenge’. This was aimed at curbing procrastinating fitness enthusiasts who were waiting for the new year to begin working on their resolutions. Instead, fans now get to wrap up 2023 in a strong way.

Given how active the ‘Terminator’ star is on X, he often sends encouraging messages to fans trying out the tasks. One of them captured his heart since he mentioned how the star’s daily tasks helped him divert their mind from struggles back home. Schwarzenegger was quick to declare his pride in him, and that’s why the star is endearing to many.

