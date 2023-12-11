“To Increase Your ‘Rizz’…”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Spills the Scientific Secret Linking Charisma With a Healthy Lifestyle

Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a selfie with the winner Brandon Curry for the Pro Bodybuilding Arnold Classic during the Arnold Classic Finals at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. 01 Arnold Sports Festival Day 3 Ags. Credits : USA TODAY Sports

Fans know Arnold Schwarzenegger for many talents of his, with his expertise spanning across various fields. However, the superstar’s charm has been his USP across every career he picked throughout his life. With the Oxford dictionary naming ‘rizz’ its word of the year, it’s only fair if Schwarzenegger gets to mull over it.

Advertisement

In his classic style, the Austrian Oak resorted to talking about it in his newsletter, ‘Arnold’s Pump Club’. Explaining that the term was short for ‘charisma’, he acknowledged that it did make him feel old. Nevertheless, that didn’t stop him from trying to find out legitimate ways of increasing ‘rizz’.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CxORwjsP5mO/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Admitting that increasing ‘rizz’ is not something one could teach, Schwarzenegger offered an alternative solution:

“We can’t teach you to increase your ‘rizz’, but if you want people to see the most charismatic version of yourself, research suggests you might want to look at your sleep patterns.”

A study on ‘A chronotype circadian model of charismatic leadership expressions and perceptions’ suggests that charisma is deeply linked to one’s sleeping patterns. This could help determine when one peaks in terms of their charm, depending on the time of the day.

“In particular, early risers are more charming in the morning, while those who go to bed later tend to have more charm in the evening”

Advertisement

So while this isn’t a skill that needs to be learned or picked up, one can easily observe when they feel energetic and hence, charismatic.

“If you’re an early riser, try to schedule those moments earlier in the day, and if you stay up later, expect to peak in the afternoon”

So there you have it. Schwarzenegger’s scientific formula to increase or enhance your ‘rizz’. A lot of health benefits come from a healthy lifestyle and a good sleeping pattern. Before this, Schwarzenegger even pointed out how sleep affects one’s eating patterns.

Binge-snacking? Arnold Schwarzenegger suggests sleeping well

In a previous newsletter, Schwarzenegger highlighted the correlation between sleep patterns and snacking too much. One of the problems of inadequate sleep is the tendency to overeat. This happens due to an increase in hunger, cravings, and consequently calories.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CuZv-JRLFZA/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

However, with a proper sleep schedule, one can gain control over their appetite. Therefore a good weight-loss plan must not only focus on the diet and kind of training but also an individual’s sleep schedule. And since Schwarzenegger has always championed a healthy lifestyle, tips in his newsletter often focus on various aspects of a robust living.