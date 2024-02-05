“Biggest Mistake of All” Mike Mentzer Once Unveiled What Happens When You Do a Second Set While Training

Championing the high-intensity workout back in the day, Mike Mentzer was arguably one of the pioneers of bodybuilding. Without Mentzer, the entire history of bodybuilding would have been incomplete and dull. However, Mr. Heavy Duty, with his innovations in workout and diet routines, has set an example for fitness enthusiasts.

Advertisement

During his time, Mentzer ensured to record his workout routines and exercise strategies to help other bodybuilders. Recently, a lecture of the late bodybuilder resurfaced on the internet where he was seen discussing whether you should do a second set when training.

In the video, Mentzer begins by saying that many people ask him whether performing a second set would make that much of a difference, and his answer is spot on.

Advertisement

“Not only would it make a difference but going from one set to two is the biggest mistake of all.”

The reason Mentzer states it’s a mistake is because there is a possibility of a 100 percent increase in the volume of the exercise. This leads to twice the time for one to recover after a workout. Mentzer further mentions that his clients used to have a fear that they weren’t performing enough exercise to stimulate growth by doing just one set. Menzter’s only response was one, if they could provide one good reason why he should consider allowing them to do one more set, he would then consider it.

“After all these years as a trainer, not one single individual has ever given me one good reason.”

When overtraining the body it militates against muscle growth production. However, one should not consider overtraining as a wasted effort. It is counterproductive, it prevents you from growing when you are finished working out.

Advertisement

Therefore, Mentzer said that, when you overtrain you feel exhausted and have used up a considerable portion of your body’s limited reserve of resources merely to fuel the workout. Hence, doing a second set or overtraining is not apt for the muscles or the body.

Mike Mentzer reveals the holy grail for fitness geeks to get gains faster

Any fitness enthusiast will stand by Mike Mentzer’s heavy-intensity training method. Even after his passing, his legacy has stood the test of time because of its efficiency and effectiveness. His published books and lectures speak volumes about its impact.

In a recent video, Mentzer can be seen sharing the philosophy behind this training. The star was replete with notes that would fill in any knowledge gaps people would have about the topic. He stated that individuals, their bodies, and physical capabilities differ and therefore intensities with which they should work also differ.

High-intensity training focuses on the idea that the harder or more intensely one trains, the more one will gain. This also means more gains in less time. Mentzer also warned people to check for the point where they train themselves to failure, but can still go forward.