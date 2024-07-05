After Undergoing Multiple Heart Surgeries, Arnold Schwarzenegger Sheds Light on a ‘New Way to Lower Cholesterol’

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the legendary bodybuilder, actor, and former governor of California, is no stranger to pushing his body to the limits. The 76-year-old has battled heart problems and an irregular heartbeat since the 1990s, undergoing a series of open-heart surgeries and receiving a pacemaker implant in February 2024. Now, Schwarzenegger is using his newsletter to advise his ‘village’ members on an approach to managing cholesterol levels that could help millions avoid similar cardiac hardships.

Blood cholesterol, an oily-waxy substance produced by the liver, is essential for health in normal amounts. However, excessive levels, often caused by consuming fatty foods, can lead to serious health issues like heart attacks and strokes. To help others avoid these cardiac risks, Schwarzenegger shares a novel and potentially more effective ingredient to managing cholesterol levels in his discussion on “A New Way To Lower Cholesterol?“:

“Research suggests that black seed (also known as black cumin) can significantly decrease total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, and triglycerides.”

He highlights the compelling evidence from a comprehensive review of 34 randomized controlled trials, encompassing over 2,000 participants. This analysis consistently demonstrated black seeds’ (also known as black cumin or Nigella sativa) potent cholesterol-lowering effects. While anticipating further research on black seeds, the Austrian Oak pinpoints one specific mechanism by which they help regulate cholesterol levels, stating:

“It appears that black seed might prevent LDL from being absorbed in the small intestine, and it can increase LDL receptors, meaning it helps your body remove LDL from your blood.”

Schwarzenegger also points out that this is not the first study to show the benefits of black seeds as a potential cholesterol fighter and he believes the current test lacks clarity on an effective dose. Aside from focusing on nigella seeds, the bodybuilding legend also suggested other ways to lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of any heart disease. He suggests that people should exercise, eat more fiber and plants, quit unhealthy and addictive habits like smoking and alcohol, and a simple task that they can complete to keep their heart health in check.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Recommends Taking Stairs to Reduce the Risk of Heart Diseases

Arnold Schwarzenegger has always been interested in technology, but he will not suggest anything that reduces a person’s physical activity to zero. The ‘Terminator’ star wants people to stop using escalators and lifts and instead walk on stairs daily. He uses a statistic from the book- “The Comfort Crisis,” by Michael Easter, where it is averred that only 2% of people will opt for stairs if an escalator is provided.

According to the research, Schwarzenegger presented, one can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease by 20% by using the stairs every day. Analyzing the results of more than 450000 participants who were followed for over 12 years, the paper identified a positive correlation between stair climbing and lower cardiovascular disease rates.

Significantly, light climbing of stairs; about climbing 50 steps or five flights a day was linked with better heart health. Although it may be a few minutes longer and a tad more tiring to take a stair than an elevator, it could add a few more years to somebody’s life expectancy.