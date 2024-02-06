Jay Cutler Unveils Top 3 Chest Exercises to Build an Incredible Chest

Iconic bodybuilder Jay Cutler has been an inspiration since he stepped foot into the field of bodybuilding. The four-time Mr. Olympia retired a decade ago, but he still trains and keeps his fans engaged with various workouts. Recently, he discussed the top three exercises to build an incredible chest on his social media handle.

Cutler begins the video by pointing out how everyone wants to develop a larger chest. He stresses that while Mondays are International Chest Day for most people, he differs from that thought. Below are the top three chest workouts shared by Cutler.

Incline Barbell

He begins his chest workout with the incline barbell. Cutler says one can use an incline dumbbell, incline machine, or incline barbell for this set. One needs to focus on the entire chest and work more on the front delts and the upper pecs. While he trains using the incline barbell, Cutler shares how to go about it, which is 8–10 repetitions for an incline dumbbell press and 90 seconds of rest between sets.

Cutler adds that, with dumbbells, he gets a deeper stretch at the bottom, and the pecs also work unilaterally. Executing this workout with dumbbells helps you get more stimulation.

Flat Dumbbell Press

The next set of exercises Cutler moved on to was the flat dumbbell press. This one exercise is basic and necessary in everyone’s routine. He further says that if there is one chest exercise he would do every week, it would be the flat dumbbell presses, as he contracts a little more while training.

Cutler suggests that doing three sets of 10–12 reps is more than enough for the chest to be pumped in this workout. The bodybuilder even mentioned why it was his favorite exercise. Cutler once, in a video on his YouTube channel, said:

“Favorite exercise, if you asked me what the best exercise to grow your chest is, it is the seated, lying flat dumbbell press. Dumbbells, preferably just because I always had one side that was stronger than the other.”

Fly Movement

Jay Cutler then moves on to the third and final exercise, any kind of fly movement. He mentions that whether you do a cable fly, a pec deck, or a dumbbell fly, the goal must be to stretch those fibers out. The three types of fly movement one can do, as per Jay Cutler, are mentioned below:

Flat Dumbbell Fly for 10–12 repetitions with a 45-second rest between sets

Cable Fly: 3 sets for 12–15 reps

Incline Dumbbell Flys: 3 sets with 6–10 reps are ideal

He further mentions that fly movements are the best way to end your chest workout. It focuses more on the upper pecs than a pressing movement. He also mentions that this workout helps you focus on your blood flow while training your chest. This further helps engorge the muscles with blood.

However, one thing to keep in mind is to stretch those fibers hard while using the fly movement. Therefore, any type of stretch movement will be beneficial for the chest.

Therefore, Cutler suggests to his fans and fitness enthusiasts that they stick to these three basic principles while training and building a massive chest. Apart from his top three chest workouts, he once shared his top three workouts for lats.

