“Going to Be Even More Insane”: Wesley Vissers’ Physique Update Ahead of Arnold Classic UK 2024 Leaves Bodybuilding Fanatics in Awe

Wesley Vissers has arrived in the UK after conquering the stage at the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio. The Dutch Oak is seen at Dino’s Gym in Birmingham in his most recent Instagram post. Upon seeing the post, fans are ecstatic about the bodybuilder’s physique ahead of the Arnold Classic UK 2024.

Among the many images included in the IG post, are those of Vissers striking various poses. The first picture is of him striking a back double biceps pose, and then he is also seen on the biceps curl machine. A few images later, the bodybuilder is seen checking out his abs and even striking a classic pose.

In the final pictures of the post, Vissers was seen striking a single bicep pose and the most muscular stance. The Dutch Oak was also seen with the gym’s owner Dino, and it looked like they were having a conversation. The two also posed for a picture as seen in the viral Instagram post.

Vissers is fired up for the upcoming Arnold Classic UK, and he also left a positive remark for the gym:

“I have been in Birmingham many times, and the standard gym I go to will always be @dinos.gym.solihull. The atmosphere is second to none, and the passion of the man himself is unmatched. It’s always a pleasure getting in a good old-school workout there”

Not only Vissers is excited about the event, but so are his fans. One fan was flabbergasted, and wrote, “Thought that back was Cbum for a second that’s nuts.” This fan can’t wait for the Arnold Classic UK to happen; as they say, “Wes is going to be even more insane at the Arnold UK.”

Another fan left a compliment on the Dutch Oak’s physique, saying, “This is by far the craziest back double biceps ever on this planet. What happend to Wesley, holy sh*t.”

Retired IFBB pro, Milos Sarcev also joined the fans, as he commented, “Incredible shape and quality.” This fan has a message for Wesley’s rival Ramon Dino, as they say, “Now we have a real threat to DINNO.”

Backstage photos of Wesley Vissers from the 2024 Arnold Classic

Just days after claiming the 2024 Arnold Classic, Wesley Vissers shared some backstage photos from the event. In them, a range of emotions could be seen. One of the photos showed how well-prepared the bodybuilder had been for the competition. In the same Instagram post, the Dutch Oak was spotted having conversation a with Chris Bumstead.

But the most heartwarming moment from the backstage pictures was Vissers hugging his coach, Stefan Kienzl, after lifting the trophy. It was not only the Dutch Oak’s first Arnold Sports title but also his coach’s maiden title. Both of them worked very hard for this moment, and finally, it paid off. Coming to the Arnold Classic UK, the bodybuilder is already preparing himself for the challenge. The event will be a blast for all bodybuilding fanatics.