“Worked So Hard for So Little”: After Trying His Luck at Bodybuilding, Dr. Mike Israetel Announces an Upsetting Update

Aside from his exercise science lectures and hilarious analysis of Hollywood fitness, Dr. Mike Israetel‘s videos have always provided verified and productive information for anyone trying to make it big in bodybuilding. Being an aspiring professional himself, he has been tediously working towards a pro card to increase his credibility as a fitness guide.

However, it looks like the dreams will have to take a backseat as Dr. Israetel recently announced that he was stepping back from competing. His recent show at the NPC North East, where he competed for the pro card, went awry when he was eliminated from the top five. The reason wasn’t his conditioning or physique but insufficient tanning, one of the integral parts of bodybuilding.

To say the ordeal upset Dr. Israetel would be an understatement since he recalled how “livid” the situation made him. Fans were aware of his struggles to achieve the physique he brought to the stage that day. Moreover, the doctor revealed how it was the best package he could’ve ever hoped to work on and achieve, and it all felt like a waste of effort.

Penning a note to his followers on social media, Dr. Israetel referred to a line from the popular animation series Dragon Ball Z, about how all his hard work was in vain. Furthermore, he also couldn’t help but wonder about the direction he might want to take in the future.

“Android 18 after defeating recently ascended Vegeta: ‘you worked so hard for so little.’…”

Assuring that he was still healthy in terms of his blood work, Dr. Israetel expressed his disappointment in walking away from his dream. And while this wasn’t his first rodeo, he couldn’t help but crib about how the circumstances played out.

“I had planned to keep competing, but because of work and family priorities, I need to switch the script for the time being and not compete.”

Regardless, Dr. Israetel’s current focus will be to keep himself and his physique safe and continue pursuing his subject matter. While his bodybuilding dreams are on the back burner, another fitness influencer’s concerns seem to have been addressed in the process.

Greg Doucette recently warned Dr. Israetel of his bodybuilding career

It’s no secret amongst fans that Dr. Israetel had been fighting tooth and nail to get a pro card, and his prep involved supplements and stacks that might not have been the traditional route. However, alarm bells rang when internet coach Greg Doucette publicly called him out on how pursuing bodybuilding might do him more harm than good.

Looking at the supplements Dr. Israetel consumed, his training, and some features of his body that suggested unnatural amounts of steroids, Doucette was doubtful of his success in the field. He even ended up making two videos warning the exercise scientist of the consequences if things were to go awry.