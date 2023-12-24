Mike Mentzer Once Disclosed His Go-To Heavy Duty Training Tips for Fitness Enthusiasts

Those familiar with the intricacies of bodybuilding know how Mike Mentzer laid the foundation for a shift in the way of training (high-intensity training, or HIT) in the sport. With some of his signature methods that brought with it logic and science, the late bodybuilder became a pioneer. By coaching and inspiring multiple bodybuilders over the decades, Mentzer set a new physique blueprint for ages to come.

A recently resurfaced video featured Mentzer’s selected tips for optimum heavy-duty training. These included some tricks on how to go about certain exercises and certain dos and don’ts to keep in mind. With this handy guide, one could easily get started on their high-intensity workout journey to get some gains.

The first disclaimer that Mentzer begins his tips with is to not participate in any jerky movements with heavy weights. While this is something widely understood, one might try to pull stunts in order to maximize the benefits of the exercise. The late bodybuilder warns against this and advises performing arm movements under control, slowly, and deliberately.

Lowering weights and finishing a rep slowly and deliberately are equally important. This helps one enhance the growth of muscles and is a method that physiologists preach about as well, according to Mentzer. Another subject that the icon focuses on is taking less time and including more intensity.

“Perhaps the most important exercise you can perform is the exercise of restraint. Restraining that tendency to always want to do more.”

More always doesn’t equal better. Mentzer believes that extended periods of high-intensity training gone out of control could result in injury. Therefore, it is important for a fitness enthusiast to know when to stop. This also follows the next tip, which is to, surprisingly, not train every day. HIT can tire one out easily, and daily training could increase the risk of injuries.

“If the intensity is sufficient, then the only other factor that can be blamed for your not realizing more progress is not sufficient time to recover between workouts.”

Given the immense scientific backing and the logic behind the HIT, Mentzer always swore by it as a part of his training. He once even made some bold claims about how he would easily convince the biggest minds owing to his simple reasoning.

The scientific method by Mike Mentzer

In an interview once, the late bodybuilding icon explained how easy it was to understand muscle growth due to HIT. The idea that one needs to work their muscles to failure in order to induce growth made a lot of sense. The last rep of a set demanded the most strength. And that prompts growth.

It’s no secret, therefore, that Mentzer’s methods stood out. He claimed he was even ready to convince scientists from the Royal Academy of Science of its effectiveness. Such was his prowess in the field and the power of innovation. He’s now an inspiration for many through their fitness journey.