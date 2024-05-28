The Science of Intermittent Fasting – Arnold Schwarzenegger and His Team Dive Deeper Into the Nuances of the Practice

Intermittent fasting has grown into one of the popular fitness fads due to its supposed benefits for weight and hormone regulation. It involves fasting for an extended break between routine meals. Arnold Schwarzenegger and his team recently covered the subject extensively in a special edition of their newsletter.

The deep dive into intermittent fasting involved many aspects of the practice, from how it works as a tool to certain dos and don’ts. All of these received a spotlight from the Pump Club editor, Adam Bornstein.

Bornstein practiced intermittent fasting for five years before realizing that it wasn’t a practice meant for him. But he doesn’t regret investing time into it since fitness demands patience before anything else. He ended up seeing the bigger picture and noticed how, despite the promised benefits, he had been developing habits he wasn’t too enthusiastic about.

A detailed account of the pros and cons of the practice, along with the science behind it, followed. Mainly, Bornstein wanted to focus on harnessing the advantages of intermittent fasting and who could benefit from it.

Intermittent fasting as a tool

Just like any other diet-based approach for various fitness goals, intermittent fasting is also one of several tools that one needs to utilize properly. From regulating blood sugar to protecting against several diseases, preliminary research has claimed several positives with the practice.

Yet, just like any other step toward one’s fitness goal, it is integral to understand that not every popular technique is guaranteed to work favorably. Things could backfire or at least remain unchanged depending on a variety of factors.

Does Intermittent fasting work? And if so, for whom?

Just like different fitness journeys have varying roads to the goal, intermittent fasting is also an approach meant for a specific target. When people aiming for weight loss undertake this process that involves not eating for extended hours, Arnold Schwarzenegger and his team suggest that it could be fruitful.

The caveat, perhaps, to the approach is the amount of calories one ends up consuming anyway. Since fasting eliminates a large amount of daily calories, which is how one loses weight, it could work well. However, there is a possibility of consuming higher amounts of calories during other times.

“When people restrict their calories to only 4 to 8 hours, research suggests they naturally reduce how much they eat by up to 500 calories per day. And many people find it easier to restrict when they eat instead of needing to track how much they eat.”

Further studies also show a difference in the reactions of men and women who practiced intermittent fasting. Young males in an eight-week study lost about 16.4% of their fat since they consumed a certain amount of calories under a time-restricted plan. Meanwhile, females experienced an extreme reaction on the other end of the spectrum.

“…the problem is that women tend to experience more unwanted side effects from fasting, especially with a prolonged fasting period (think 16 hours or longer) because of their hormonal environment.”

Types of Intermittent Fasting

The overall idea of intermittent fasting is to not eat or consume calories for longer hours, ranging from 12 to 24. However, the bottom line to each kind of plan is cutting down on a huge chunk of calories by not consuming them at all.

-12 hours on and off each

This is the least extreme, beginner-friendly intermittent fasting schedule where one clocks in their eating time for up to twelve hours before fasting for the remaining twelve. Studies show that while individuals may experience increased insulin sensitivity, the 12-hour window is too much for calorie consumption and too little to put them in an energy deficit and change habits.

-16 hours off in a lean gains approach

This is the most common intermittent fasting schedule where one consumes calories for up to eight hours and fasts for the remaining 16. It ensures plenty of time to plan meals, prioritize nutrients, train, and change eating habits to lose weight.

-The extreme 20 hours off ‘Warrior’ plan

On the other end of the spectrum lies a 20-hour fasting program, where one only gets four hours to feed. Inspired by the hunter/gatherer lifestyle, this plan involves a hefty meal after hours of training and refraining.

While the ‘Warrior’ diet makes it difficult to overeat, thus offering a good chance of favorable results, it could lead to an irritable mood, lessened focus, and so on. Additionally, it also doesn’t guarantee the consumption of the required amount of protein and other essential nutrients necessary for sustainable weight loss.

-A 24-hour day off

If planning is not one’s biggest suit, then the easiest way to practice intermittent fasting is to cut down one’s calorie consumption for 24 hours a week. During this time, non-caloric beverages like water, coffee, and tea—all without milk or sugar are allowed. This plan helps fulfill the goal without being too disruptive of one’s energy levels or calorie count.

Another twist to this plan is to restrict oneself twice in five days but not completely cut down on calories during the fast. The two days could still involve consuming about 500-600 calories without restricting oneself too much. This helps an individual gradually trudge towards the goal without feeling starved or ‘hangry’.

Concluding notes from Arnold Schwarzenegger and the team

The idea behind intermittent fasting is to manage caloric intake without keeping a detailed count of the food consumed or tracking calories in various forms of nutrition. However, no matter how an individual approached the technique, Arnold Schwarzenegger and his team wanted everyone to keep in mind certain ground rules for a successful journey.

Restrictive diets could easily lead to deficiencies, especially a lack of protein and water in the body. Therefore, Bornstein highlights the importance of adequate protein consumption and hydration throughout the plan. Additionally, these kinds of routines could easily morph into something resembling a toxic lifestyle and an unhealthy relationship with food. Therefore, it is integral to practice intermittent fasting only occasionally and in a positive disposition, and not turn it into a daily affair.