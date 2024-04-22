UFC Veteran Predicts Ryan Garcia to Face Career-Defining Losses Despite Recent Upset Over Devin Haney

One of the biggest boxing events of this year took place this weekend in New York. Two rising stars, Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney squared off in the ring after months of back and forth. The result of the fight left combat sports fans in shock as Ryan Garcia absolutely demolished Devin Haney on the biggest possible stage. Despite the win, a UFC veteran had a bleak prediction for Ryan Garcia’s future.

After a tough loss against Gervonta Davis, Garcia bounced back brilliantly and is currently on a two-fight win streak. However, this is as big as it can get for Garcia according to UFC veteran Matt Brown. The 43-year-old was recently asked to express his views on Garcia following the win. To this, ‘The Immortal’ said,

“Ryan is a hell of a boxer I just don’t think we’ll ever know his real ceiling unfortunately. My prediction is he’ll win some big fights like he did last night but lose the ones that are career defining. Like Tank fight.”



Although harsh, Brown’s assessment of the situation is not entirely inaccurate. After Garcia’s win over Haney, it has further established Davis’ position as the top dog amongst the upcoming crop of fighters. The ease with which Garcia picked Haney apart was astounding to many. He landed his left hook at will which dropped Haney on more than one occasion. However, that same left hook barely found its target against Davis.

Instead, it was Davis’ left hook that dictated the outcome of the fight. So far in his career, Garcia has had two mega fights, out of which, he won one and lost the other. Hence, Garcia and his fans will be hoping that the boxer will prove Brown wrong moving forward.

Ryan Garcia acted his way to a dominant win over Devin Haney

It seems as though Ryan Garcia had the entire combat sports community fooled by his act leading up to the fight. ‘King’ garnered a lot of media attention for his recent antics on social media. In fact, the situation boiled over to the point where the athletic commission was forced to demand an evaluation of Garcia.



However, now that the fight is done, it appears as though it was all an act. Besides, with Garcia securing a win against Haney, the next logical step would be to avenge his loss against Gervonta Davis. Hence, it will be interesting to see if that fight gets booked in the near future.