Ben Whittaker Recalls WWE-Style Moments in Fight with Ezra Arenyeka

Sport Themen der Woche KW24 Sport Bilder des Tages Chris Billam-Smith v Richard Riakporhe – Selhurst Park Ben Whittaker celebrates victory against Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka (not pictured) following the IBF International Light Heavyweight bout at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Saturday June 15, 2024. Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xStevenxPastonx 76535064

The Selhurst Park stadium in London witnessed another stint of Ben Whittaker’s greatness after the surging British heavyweight outboxed Ezra Arenyeka to win in dominant fashion. While it was the first time that the 27-year-old pugilist went the distance, the whole 10 rounds, the bout remains infamous for Arenyeka’s in-ring theatrics.

Though, Whittaker flaunted his swagger, showboating in the ring, the Nigerian slugger wasn’t having any of it and the clear gap in skills prompted Ezra to take a few cheap shots at the Brit.

Jab was Whittaker’s weapon of choice in the opening rounds, who used it effectively to maintain the distance, catching Arenyeka with a couple of shots.

While the jabs kept ‘The African King’ at bay, Whittaker’s thudding body shots slowed him down.

Arenyeka in the middle rounds tried to rally but to no avail.

During the sixth, Whittaker clubbed his opponent with three unanswered uppercuts against the ropes before the Brit mockingly walked Arenyeka to his corner after the bell.

This however enraged him who shoved Whittaker away with a close headbutt that got everybody’s attention.

"It was like a WWE scene!" 😆 Ben Whittaker looks back on his fight against Ezra Arenyeka. pic.twitter.com/OGxk2IbQcS — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 27, 2024

Though, the referee fired warning shots, the bad blood between the two continued into R7 when Arenyeka was deducted a point for an intentional elbow, giving us a wild “WWE moment” in boxing.

In fact, Arenyeka succumbed to his own frustrations while Whittaker put on a show, dominating the Nigerian-born Cheshire resident to a unanimous decision win – 100-90, 99-91, 99-91 – extending his winning streak to 8-0.

Now, the undefeated light heavyweight is poised to take on Liam Cameron on October 12 in the Artur Beterbiev vs Dimity Bivol card.

But the Brit recently opened up about another potential clash that tickles his fancy.

Ben Whittaker open to fight Chris Eubank Jr

Ever since Boxxer announced they had signed Chris Eubank Jr, the hype around a potential clash against Whittaker has been speculated widely.

The duo is now under the same banner and will be fighting on the same card in October in the Beterbiev vs Bivol card.

While Whittaker is slated to take on Cameron in the light heavyweight category, Eubank Jr locks horns with Polish middleweight Kamil Szeremeta. But fans and experts want to see him take on his teammate!

During a recent appearance on Skysports, Whittaker was asked about the possibility of fighting Eubank. To which, he simply said, never say never and classified it as a fight between the beauty and the beast.

“Of course, never say never. He classed it as a sexy fight – I’d say more like Beauty and the Beast. But yeah, of course, you can never say never, it’s a good fantasy fight. He’s got a great name and who knows? I’d be up for it.”

Though the two compete in two different weight classes with Eubank Jr focusing his efforts in the middleweight category, he has also teased the idea of getting into the ring with Whittaker, deeming that it’d indeed be a “sexy fight” to make.