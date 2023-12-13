“Canelo Has Expressed…”: After Years of Waiting, Jake Paul Claims Canelo Alvarez Fight ‘Closer Than We Think’

One thing about the Paul brothers is that they always outdo themselves, from Logan Paul entering the WWE ring and becoming a champion to Jake Paul fighting and overpowering UFC legends like Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and others. And now, it seems another such thing is taking place—the fight that has been in talk for a long, the Canelo Álvarez vs. Jake Paul, as per ‘The Problem Child,’ it is closer than we think.

Jake is all set to fight on December 15th against the professional boxer Andre August. Meanwhile, ahead of the fight, he had a chat with Ariel Helwani in The MMA Hour, during which he claimed a major thing about the Alvarez fight. He said that this fight was just around the corner and it would silence all skeptical people who doubted him. He stated:

“It becomes this really fun, interesting fight that I think is historical, and Canelo has shown and expressed interest in interviews, so I think we’re closer than we think. And it’s just bizarre to even be saying that now when, like, three or two years ago, I’m saying that. I believed it from day one. Everyone else was like, ‘who is this? kid shut this kid up’ and then now it’s pretty real.”

According to him, the upcoming fight against August is perfect as it sets the stage for a fight with the Mexican boxing superstar. Paul asserts that he has shown his ability to go 10 or 12 rounds with legitimate pro boxers and emerge victorious.

Consequently, he is confident that, similar to the skepticism surrounding Francis Ngannou against Tyson Fury, this will silence the doubters. For those who don’t know, Canelo has also shown interest in fighting Jake Paul.

Canelo Álvarez is interested in fighting Jake Paul

A few months ago, when pressed about his interest in exhibition fights or bouts with fighters like Jake Paul during an interview with the Full Send Podcast, Alvarez affirmed that he is interested. However, he mentioned that it would be after he was done with professional boxing. He stated:

“When I’m done with boxing, why not? Maybe I will do it, why not? I think it’s good because other people who never watch boxing, they don’t know anything about boxing. They wanna watch Jake Paul because he brings fans from other worlds, not boxing fans. And that’s good, because everybody enjoys it.”

While fans are looking forward to seeing Jake Paul facing Canelo Álvarez, it appears that this matchup might take a few years to materialize. The Mexican boxing champion currently has potential matches from David Benavidez, Jermall Charlo, and others, suggesting that it will take some time before a bout with Paul can take place.