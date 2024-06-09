Dillon Danis Puts ‘$20 Million’ on the Line – Challenges Bradley Martyn and Logan Paul for Back-to-Back MMA Fights

Dillon Danis wants to take on Logan Paul and Bradley Martyn on the same night and he’s willing to bet $20 million on it.

Although Danis has fought Paul in the boxing ring before, he now wants a shot at MMA. The same offer stands for Bradley Martyn as well since he has been rather vocal about how he could beat MMA fighters solely based on how much he weighs.

Danis came out with the fight offer following ‘The Maverick’ and Martyn’s sparring session, which the former claims to have two, settling the beef between the two. Mike Majlak, Logan Paul’s best friend, posted a video of Paul and Bradley Martyn embracing after a supposed sparring session.

The video made the rounds on social media and sparked an idea in Dillon Danis’ head. The Jiu-Jitsu fighter then came out with a fight offer,

“Do you think Bradley Martin and Logan Paul would accept a back-to-back MMA fight against me on the same night for a $20 million prize?”

Dillon Danis has a lot of confidence in his abilities to grapple. However, Logan Paul comes from a wrestling background as well, although not anywhere near as high level as Danis.

Bradley Martyn, on the other hand, has no fighting experience but is way bigger than the Jiu-Jitsu fighter. And in a sport like MMA, even 5lbs can make a lot of difference. But that only goes for trained fighters and Bradley Martyn, as Nate Diaz so succinctly put it, ‘is a podcaster, brother’.

Paul, on the other hand, has been relatively active in combat sports when he’s not busy with pro wrestling. He last beat Danis after the latter came after his supermodel fiance Nina Agdal.

Regardless, Danis keeps calling out ‘The Maverick’ to a fight claiming he barely won their first bout.

Dillon Danis calls out Logan Paul, ‘Couldn’t do nothing’

Dillon Danis wants to fight Logan Paul again. He believes the first fight was a close affair, which is just verifiably untrue.

This is as untrue as when the catholic church claimed the sun revolved around the earth and Galileo was like, ‘brother, I saw the earth revolving around the sun, like 5 mins ago’.

If you are wondering, yes those were Galileo’s words exactly, barring a few cuss words because he was being put under house arrest as punishment.

Speaking of punishment, Danis believes if he fought Paul in a MMA fight, the results would be different.

Danis replied to the video of Paul and Bradley Martyn embracing after their sparring session. He spoke about how big the YouTuber-turned-boxer looked and then criticized him,

“Logan towers Bradley Martin I fight at 170 and dude couldn’t do nothing to me.”

Dillon Danis claims Logan Paul did no damage to him despite being much bigger than him. However, the fans were quick to call him out on his claims. The entire comments section was full of fans posting photos of Danis getting clocked by Paul in their fight.

This is just sad… and not in an empathetic way. More like ‘Hehe, that’s stupid’ kind of sad!