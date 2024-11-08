Start Time for Keyshawn Davis vs. Gustavo Lemos in 20+ Countries Including Argentina, Mexico, USA, and Spain

Despite being overshadowed by Gustavo Lemos missing weight, lightweight Keyshawn Davis’ homecoming is still on. The 10-round fight will proceed as planned at Scope Arena on November 8 in front of a vibrant crowd in his home state of Virginia.

The Olympic silver medalist would have wished for a title fight but despite the circumstances, he will try to deliver the goods in style in front of his fans, friends, and family.

Now, while the event takes place in Virginia, it is being streamed across the world and such, and it will be broadcast across time zones. In some countries, that will be 5 in the morning, in some others, it will be 10 at night.

So to ensure nobody puts on the wrong alarm and wakes up an hour later to only watch clipped highlights on Twitter, here’s the starting time for Keyshawn Davis vs. Gustavo Lemos in 20+ countries.

Country(Time Zone) Start time Main Event Ring walks USA(ET) 6:20 PM 11:00 PM Canada (EDT) 6:20 PM 11:00 PM UK (GMT) 11:20 PM 4:00 AM (November 9) Australia (AEST) 9:20 AM (November 9) 1:00 PM (November 9) New Zealand (NZST) 11:20 AM (November 9) 4:00 PM (November 9) Brazil (BRT) 7:20 PM 1:00 AM (November 9) Spain (CEST) 12:20 AM (November 9) 5:00 AM (November 9) Denmark (CEST) 12:20 AM (November 9) 5:00 AM (November 9) Sweden (CEST) 12:20 AM (November 9) 5:00 AM (November 9) Germany (CEST) 12:20 AM (November 9) 5:00 AM (November 9) Italy (CEST) 12:20 AM (November 9) 5:00 AM (November 9) Argentina (ART) 8:20 PM 1:00 AM (November 9) France(CEST) 12:20 AM (November 9) 5:00 AM (November 9) Mexico (CDT) 5:20 PM 10:00 PM China (CST) 6:20 AM (November 9) 12:00 PM (November 9) Japan (JST) 7:20 AM (November 9) 12:00 PM (November 9) South Korea (KST) 7:20 AM (November 9) 12:00 PM (November 9) India (IST) 4:50 AM (November 9) 9:30 AM (November 9) Singapore (SGT) 6:20 AM (November 9) 12:00 PM (November 9) South Africa (SAST) 12:20 AM (November 9) 5:00 AM (November 9)

Davis walks into the ring, ranked at the #3 spot in the WBC and WBO IBF lists, and boasts an immaculate record of 11-0 record. As for his opponent, Lemos, the Argentinian power puncher is dropping down to lightweight for the first time since destroying Britain’s Lee Selby in 2022.

This is, of course, only the main event.

Davis vs Lemos detailed fight card

Top Rank’s Norfolk homecoming features six bouts in total spread across featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, super welterweight & middleweight. While the star attraction is local hero Keyshawn Davis, the 25-year-old isn’t the only Davis family member to be swinging for the fences tonight.

His older brother, Kelvin, and younger brother, Keon, both are listed to fight on the card.

Kelvin has his bout scheduled against Columbian southpaw Yeis Gabriel Solano at welterweight for eight rounds whereas the youngest Davis brother will take on Jalen Moore at super welterweight.

Besides Davis’ family carnival, the card features a few more fights.

A second LW bout between Abdullah Mason & Yohan Vasquez, only to be followed by Ra’eese Aleem vs Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarld as the co-main event of the evening.

‘The Beast’ takes on the Dominican underdog, Hernandez Gerald in a 10-round featherweight bout. Lastly, 26-year-old, Troy Isley will duke it out against Tyler Howard over the course of 10 rounds.

Now, if you are in the States, ESPN+ has broadcasting rights, and the ESPN+ app will be streaming the entire card. Across the pond, however, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ will broadcast the bouts.