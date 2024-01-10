‘Disappointed’ Eddie Hearn Blames Floyd Mayweather Influence for Ryan Garcia Not Fighting Devin Haney

After passionately advocating for the Devin Haney fight, Ryan Garcia has unexpectedly switched tracks, expressing interest in facing Ronaldo Romero. The sudden change is surprising, considering Garcia initially promoted the idea of a bout with Haney, only to back out once negotiations started. Meanwhile, Haney’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, in a Matchroom Boxing interview expressed his disappointment with ‘KingRy’ and hinted that Garcia has been hanging out with Floyd Mayweather, which may have influenced his decision in fight selection.

During the chat, Hearn shared his thoughts on Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou and other interesting developments. He also discussed Garcia’s decision to move on from a potential fight with Haney. Hearn subtly mocked Garcia, calling him a boxer who is not up for big challenges, and suggests that Mayweather may have influenced ‘KingRy.’ He said:

“I mistakenly believed Ryan Garcia was a legacy guy who wanted to fight the top guys for the championship. But I can’t blame him for what he’s doing, he’s taking the easy route to a championship. And now he’s been hanging around with Floyd Mayweather, maybe it was word of advice. I don’t think it’s a terrible decision but I think fans are disappointed.”

According to Hearn, he initially thought that Garcia wanted to build a legacy with Haney’s fight, but it turned out to be the opposite. However, he is not saying Garcia’s decision is wrong, but he says this, the fans are disappointed, given this was a mega fight.

Additionally, Garcia was recently spotted hanging out with Mayweather, after which he suddenly changed his mind. Hearn believes it could be “Money Mayweather” who influenced him.

In his prime, Mayweather faced accusations of avoiding riskier fights, similar to Garcia choosing Rolly Romero. Hearn hints at parallels, expressing disappointment, and while Matchroom Promoter showed his disappointment, Haney has also shared his frustration.

Devin Haney Frustrated After Ryan Garcia Cancels Fight

As Hearn said, fight cancellations are not only disappointing fans but fighters too. Meanwhile, Haney showed his frustration and was unimpressed with Garcia’s decision to change opponents. He reposted Garcia’s tweet with a mocking caption. And questions his star power.

While there’s no clear reason why Garcia suddenly turned to Romero, he has mentioned that ‘The Dream’ will be his next opponent after the bout against Ronaldo. However, this cannot be confirmed yet.