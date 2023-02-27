“I Will Be Out Soon”: Andrew Tate Sends Another ‘Secret Message’ From Romanian Jail Hinting His Release

Contentious social media influencer, Andrew Tate, has sent out a reassuring tweet to his devoted patronage amidst the latest revelation that the Top G will be spending the entirety of March in prison. In late December 2022, Romanian police authorities barged into Tate’s mansion, located in Bucharest, and arrested Tate and his brother on the alleged charges of money laundering, human trafficking, and ra*e.

Tate and his brother have unequivocally denied all charges filed against them. In fact, the brothers have gone a level above to claim that their arrest comes in the wake of their rise to influence and the blueprint they followed to attain it.

They have stated that they are the victims of larger political propaganda in play, and despite the efforts of the governments involved in the conflict, they will reign supreme. Now, the Top G has sent out a new message to his followers via email.

An alternative communication approach was undertaken by the 36-year-old in recent times.

Andrew Tate sends a message about his release filled with a glimmer of hope!

Tate has now sent yet another message via email to his following. In comparison to his previous messages, this is further mystifying. Loyal supporter Brazo, a YouTuber, has provided us with the latest update on Tate with a message sent by Tate himself.

The mail reads that Tate is of the assumption that he will be freed from his conviction soon. He said:

“It is not smooth. It is not easy. But when I exit this cell. I will be able to play like my father did. I will surpass the need for a chessboard. What will you have accomplished by the time I leave this cell? I will be out soon. Tick Tock. -Tate”

Over the past couple of weeks, Tate has been operating through email with his supporters. The British American has resorted to sending rather cryptic messages to his followers, exploring the level of their loyalty towards him.

Quite the compelling message to his supporters. The riveting aspect of his message was Tate’s imploring of his following to ascertain what they have achieved in the time he has been kept in captivity.

Tate will be detained until March!

Despite the recent theatrics and attempts at deceiving his fanbase into believing that there might a plausibility that he could be freed soon, the fact remains Tate will continue to remain detained.

Earlier last week, it was revealed that the Romanian courts had decided to extend the Top G’s stay in their prison for another 30 days. Effectively bringing the timeline to three months since being arrested.

Andrew Tate has detention extended for third time https://t.co/fpPyZZkoXE — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 21, 2023

Given the current circumstances, Tate will not be eligible to be released from custody until the last week of March at the earliest.

