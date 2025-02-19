I Don’t Like to Lose: Dmitry Bivol Talks Strategy and Improvements for Artur Beterbiev Rematch

Boxeo 2022 Saul – Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Dmitry Bivol (RUS Fight (L-R), Dmitry Bivol (RUS) and Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) during the Boxing match for the WBA World Light Heavyweight Championship, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 7, 2022.

Dmitry Bivol is not the kind of fighter who takes losing lightly, especially not one where he was winning and then just fell apart, resulting in a public outcry. Artur Bertebiev didn’t just defeat him, he came back from behind and just ‘power-shot’ his way into defending the WBC, IBF, and WBO light heavyweight titles. But as the two square off again on 22 February, Bivol has been enlightened with knowledge about himself.

In their initial encounter on October 12, 2024, Bivol effectively utilized his jab and movement to keep Beterbiev at bay, securing the early rounds in his favor. As the fight progressed, Beterbiev began to find his rhythm, landing powerful shots that tested Bivol’s resilience.

After twelve hard-fought rounds, the judges rendered a majority decision in favor of Beterbiev, with scores of 114–114, 115–113, and 116–112. Four and a half months of contemplation later, Bivol has finally come to a conclusion about why he needs to win the rematch. “I don’t like to lose,” he contended.

Explaining his game plan to Chris Mannix claimed that there weren’t many technical adjustments he needed to make. It’s about heart. It has dawned upon him that he just needs to push himself harder, just a little bit more to get over the finish one. What does that technically mean?

“More punches and more endurance.”, Bivol said with a steely look.

It should be noted that despite the ‘fallen warrior coming for revenge’ storyline, his loss in the first fight was heavily debated.

Saudi Arabian authority Turki Alalshikh had even expressed his disappointment in the judges, saying, “I don’t think the result is fair, in my opinion.” He further emphasized his belief that Bivol had won at least two more rounds than Beterbiev and expressed his intention to focus on organizing a rematch.

Now that the rematch is upon us, Bivol understands that with the crowd baying for blood, he must drag himself across the finish line if it comes to that.

But it isn’t just his own destiny that Bivol is focused on. The former WBA light heavyweight and Super light heavyweight champion is happy to share from his goblet his experience with would-be-warrior Terence Crawford, preparing to gear up for Canelo Alvarez.

The key to Canelo

How does Crawford beat Canelo? Can he just walk in there and knock him out? Bivol doesn’t think so.

Bivol, who not only fought but beat Canelo in 2022, knows exactly what it takes to get the job done. It’s not going to be easy, because Canelo has a chin touched by the gods. And as such punches just bounce off of it, even when they are from his own weight class.

Crawford, meanwhile has fought at lightweight to super welterweight. He will be fighting Canelo at super middleweight, which is great for the Mexican fighter because he is the WBC, WBA, and WBO super middleweight champion! Additionally, Canelo has also fought and held titles at light heavyweight.

So, there’s bound to be a staggering difference in power between the two. And even though, Crawford has been walking around at 186 lbs right now, it’s not a natural weight for him to carry.

So unless he goes through a highly rigorous camp to condition himself, he will be lacking his usual speed, movement, and sharpness, all things that Bovil believes he will need to have a chance to win.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Bivol said, “He needs to do his job, what he does well. He needs to change his stance, he’s moving a lot, he is keeping distance—like this, he could win. But not with exchanging punches.”

️Dmitry Bivol REVEALS the blue print on how Terence Crawford can beat Canelo Alvarez. CLIP: https://t.co/glpxEm3viY… Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 | Feb 22nd | Live on DAZN | Click https://t.co/YCYtQJmqL7 to buy now pic.twitter.com/mxt1F4xFQs — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) February 17, 2025

Translation? Find Canelo’s chin, and everywhere else. Repeatedly, if you can. But don’t go dogfighting him because it’s always about the size of the dog in the fight!