Andrew Tate Reveals Things He Will Do After RELEASE From Jail: “I Will Go Through the List of…”

The chronicles of Andrew Tate are set to continue, with the Top G disclosing items on his bucket list that he would like to tend to once he is released from prison.

Tate and his brother, Tristan, were arrested on 29th December for their alleged complicity on the following charges: ra*e, money laundering schemes, and their collisions in a purported human trafficking ring.

Both brothers have reiterated their innocence in the innumerable appearances they have made while being transported in and out of their detention locations. They believe they are the targets of a larger political agenda meant to silence them following their astronomical rise.

While Tate has constantly engaged with his supporters through his Twitter account, it’s transparent that the Top G feels restricted.

Nonetheless, he has now provided his supporters with a glimmer of how he will repay the faith of those that have remained loyal to him once he believes he will be acquitted of the alleged charges against him.

Also read: Khabib Nurmagomedov Proved Wrong by Alexander Volkanovski Despite UFC 284 Loss

Andrew Tate reveals he will repay his gratitude to those who are stuck by his side!

Andrew Tate’s wealth provides him with the liberty to do as he pleases. However, given his current scenario, the 36-year-old is unable to resume his normal activities. In fact, he cannot extend his regard to those who have stood by him.

Tate has now divulged his aspirations if he is released from prison. The British American has taken to Twitter to state that he will repay those that have believed him.

Tate said:

“Energy transfer is real. I feel every letter sent my way. Every supportive thought. Every video. Every comment. Every prayer. Every calorie spent with my name on it gives me power while I’m in this cell. I am one of the richest, most influential on the planet. When I am released, I will go through the list of everyone who stuck by the truth.

The Top G continued:

“Everyone who gave me their energy, they will be eternally rewarded. My team continues to monitor and keep track. Will I see your name on the list? freetopg.com -Tate”

This was a reassuring message from the contentious social media influencer. Tate has always appreciated and reciprocated the support he has received since his rise.

Only time will tell if he will be able to make true on his statements.

Also read: “They Kill Me”: Andrew Tate Reveals ‘Frightening Possible’ Outcomes of His Arrest

What is Andrew Tate’s current scenario?

Andrew Tate is currently detained for his alleged convictions. Despite Top G’s plea that he is being framed, Romanian authorities continue to hold him in custody without possessing a shred of evidence that he is convicted of.

Tina Glandian, the lawyer appointed by Tate to represent him, previously stated that the second motion they filed against his wrongful arrest was denied. This means he is slated to be kept in prison until the end of February.

This could be extended until June at the earliest if significant evidence is identified regarding the charges against him.

Also read: Joe Rogan Once Destroyed Jann Wenner for His Political Views