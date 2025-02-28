Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for the Boxers Revealed Ahead of Brooklyn Event

One of the biggest fights in boxing this year features the highly anticipated return of Gervonta “Tank” Davis, as he steps back into the ring to take on Lamont Roach Jr. Fans can expect fireworks, with Davis known for his devastating knockout power and Roach looking to pull off a career-defining upset.

As is the case with any major boxing event, the financial side of things is just as intriguing as the fight itself. Davis, already one of the sport’s biggest stars, is expected to make a hefty purse, while Roach Jr. will likely walk away with the biggest paycheck of his career.

Davis is also gearing up for what could be the beginning of his final run in boxing, with Saturday’s fight marking the first of three planned bouts before his rumored 2025 retirement.

Standing in his way is Roach Jr., a tough challenger with 25 wins, one loss, and one draw, who knows he’ll need the performance of his life to take the lightweight title away from Davis.

With high stakes, big paydays, and a lot of uncertainty about Davis’ future, this fight has all the makings of a must-watch showdown.

Davis vs. Roach Jr : Big Payday Ahead

“Tank” Davis has been raking in serious cash from boxing for years. Back in 2021, he pulled in about $1 million for his fight against Isaac Cruz—plus a solid 50% of the PPV revenue. Not bad, right?

Then came 2022, and things got even better. His bout with Rolando Romero guaranteed him $2 million upfront, but with PPV points factored in, he walked away with a cool $5 million.

Fast forward to 2023, and Davis’ paychecks just kept getting bigger. His fight against Hector Luis Garcia in early 2023 was expected to bring in $1.5 million plus a 60-40 PPV split.

But the real jackpot came when he faced the controversial Ryan Garcia in April 2023—this fight was massive, pulling in over $100 million in revenue. ‘Tank’ reportedly banked a staggering $50 million, while Garcia took home $30 million.

For his latest fight against Frank Martin in June 2024, Davis had a $2 million guaranteed purse, with potential earnings hitting $10 million if PPV sales hit the 800k mark.

Now, on the other side of the ring, you’ve got Roach Jr.—a talented fighter, but not quite on Davis’ level of stardom. His most recent fight against Feargal McCrory in 2024 earned him around $200k, the same amount he made in 2023 against Luis Garcia, where his base purse was just over $100k.

So, when Davis and Roach Jr. step into the ring, the latter will expect to bag something in excess of millions of dollars. While exact figures aren’t out yet, it’s safe to say this could be one of the most financially rewarding fights of their careers.

The bigger the stakes, the bigger the payday—that’s just how boxing works, which is evident when once glances at Tank’s bank account.

As for Davis’ net worth, Celebrity Net Worth estimates it at $10 million, but let’s be real—considering all his PPV shares, bonuses, and blockbuster fights, he’s probably worth a whole lot more.

After 12 years in the game, ‘Tank’ isn’t just stacking wins—he’s stacking millions.