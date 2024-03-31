Isaac Cruz Purse and Payouts: Reports Reveal Cruz’s Six-Figure Earnings After Impressive Triumph Over Rolly Romero

The noted Mexican boxing star, Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz shocked the entire boxing community with a victory over the noted WBA super lightweight champ, Ronaldo Romero. ‘Pitbull’ unleashed a barrage of right and left hooks on ‘Rolly’ in the eighth round of the fight, which proved to be enough for the referee to end the bout in his favor. Cruz also advanced his record to 26-2-1 besides earning the WBA super lightweight gold with this victory.

However, a few reports revealed that the Mexican has another major reason to be exhilarated after this triumph. One such report from ‘TotalProSports’ stated that the 26-year-old will possibly bag a six-figure amount for his recently concluded WBA super lightweight title fight. Cruz’s match against the noted Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in 2021 stood as his highest-earning fight. The report says that he earned about $600k from the fight.

But, it also reveals that the Mexican’s purse from the recently concluded fight against Romero will trump the earnings from his Gervonta Davis fight. To be more specific, it predicted that Cruz would bag a whopping $650k from the fight. Romero’s fight purse also matches the number of digits in Cruz’s payout for the fight. But some fans may be startled after knowing the exact amount.

How much money will Isaac Cruz’s rival Ronaldo Romero make from the fight?

A look at the pro-boxing career of Ronaldo Romero will reveal one similarity between him and his Mexican rival, Cruz. Both of them have fought the noted Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, aka Abdul Wahid. Moreover, both of them also had to swallow the bitter pill of defeat in them. Romero may have locked horns against Davis in 2022. Still, the above-mentioned report reveals that his payout was lower than what Cruz had earned.

But Romero went on to become the WBA super lightweight champion after that, which is why his payout per fight took a major boost. This time the former WBA super lightweight champion’s income from the fight will probably trump his rival’s earnings, despite a loss. Romero would bag about $850k from the fight where he lost his championship. But it’s quite apparent that the money alone won’t suffice to help Romero with his disappointment. The Las Vegas native will want to regain his lost strap as soon as possible.