“It Will Get Me”: Teddy Atlas Excited About Potential Gervonta Davis vs. Vasyl Lomachenko Fight

Famous boxing coach, Teddy Atlas, is all in for a title unification fight between the WBA lightweight champ, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ and the IBF lightweight champ, Vasyl Lomachenko. In the latest episode of his YouTube podcast, ‘THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas,’ the boxing coach broke down the ‘Tank’ vs. ‘Loma’ fight, and his excitement was pretty evident.

While the 67-year-old believes that it is ideal for such a fight to be held in the lightweight division, a few reports recently disclosed that Atlas may not have to wait too long to witness it. In fact, Lomachenko’s promoter, Bob Arum, also confirmed that the fight was already being negotiated.

The Staten Island native was also confident about the ‘Tank vs. ‘Loma’ encounter’s capacity to attract a large audience and seemed to believe that it would be quite the spectacle, as he said,

“It’s gonna be something to watch. People would be tuning into that fight [in heavy numbers]. I believe it will get me [tuning in as well].”

A look at the quality of rivals ‘Tank’ has fought over the last few years of his career portrays him as a deserving enough candidate for the title unification fight. However, victory won’t come easily as his rival’s current form has been equally brilliant.

Gervonta Davis’s record portrays him as the favorite to win the fight against Vasyl Lomachenko

Davis earned a superb eighth-round KO victory over his previous rival, Frank Martin. As a matter of fact, even Ryan Garcia couldn’t stand the power of ‘Tank’s’ punches as he picked up his first pro boxing loss when he faced the Baltimore native inside the ring the previous year.

On the other hand, Lomachenko has three defeats on his pro-boxing record with two of them occurring within the last six fights of his career. The Ukrainian’s last defeat came against the WBC super lightweight champ, Devin Haney, in his penultimate fight in May 2023.

The clash is expected to be an enthralling one since it will feature two world champions. However, a comparison between the records and current forms of the two might cause boxing experts to elect Davis as the favorite to win the encounter.