Tyreek Hill Pokes Fun at 9–1 Jake Paul for Announcing Fight With Mike Tyson

YouTuber turned Pro-Boxer, Jake Paul, has officially announced his fight with the notorious boxing legend Mike Tyson. The fight is already being hyped as the biggest of the 21st century and will elevate Jake’s status in boxing, whether he wins or loses. However, that didn’t stop Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill from poking fun at the younger Paul brother.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old Jake Paul announced on his social media that he is set to lock horns against the former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, who is 58 years old. Netflix will live-stream the fight, which is scheduled for July 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the largest NFL stadium in the US.

Advertisement

The Miami Dolphins WR took a playful jab at Jake Paul’s involvement in setting up such high-profile boxing matches while referring to him as the “next IP man.” IP Man refers to the legendary martial artist who had exceptional skills in Wing Chun. Moreover, he is famously known to be the teacher of late actor and martial artist Bruce Lee. Tyreek Hill, while re-posting Paul’s tweet on X (formerly Twitter), potentially tried to imply how these challenges aren’t as genuine or challenging since Tyson has already retired in 2005. He wrote,

“Boy you the next IP man the way you setting up these fights”

Cheetah’s fans, commenting on his tweet, discussed how outstanding it would be to see him take on Jake Paul in the ring. A few even debated that Jake’s next opponent could be Tyreek himself!

A fan stated, “@cheetah Will we see you and @jakepaul next year in the ring?”

Advertisement

Another one wrote, “Ty vs a real cheetah”

A social media user commented, “Waiting for you to get in the ring with that bozo”

A different one said, “he really ducked you Ty and decided to fight a grandpa instead”

Someone else expressed, “You just stay yo ass from him and you good you ain’t that fast for no boxing ring you better ask Nate Robinson”

Last month, Tyreek Hill sat down with Bob Menery for an interview on the “Fully Tilted podcast“. The Super Bowl LIV champ shared his passion for stepping into the world of fighting. In fact, Hill revealed that he is eyeing a boxing career, with his sights set on Jake Paul as his first opponent.

Hill believes Paul is relatively new to the sport, and he is not as tough as he seems. Growing up, Hill learned to box, and he is now confident enough that he can turn it into a successful career — maybe once he retires from football, as the franchise that employs him won’t surely let him risk getting injured.

What is Jake Paul’s Current Pro-Boxing Record?

Tyreek Hill, considering a move to boxing, views Jake Paul as an easier opponent to kick-start his career. Despite this perception, Paul has already fought 10 matches and won nine of them. He initially faced off against social media figures like Deji Olatunji and AnEsonGib, as well as NBA player Nate Robinson, winning all three bouts.

Then, he aimed higher, challenging ex-Olympic mixed martial artist Ben Askren, and surprised everyone by knocking him out in the very first round.

Since then, Jake Paul has gone on to face former five-time UFC champion Tyron Woodley, Brazilian MMA sensation Anderson Silva, English boxer Tommy Fury, and former UFC contender Nate Diaz, according to Dexerto. Among these opponents, only Tommy Fury managed to defeat Paul in their bout held in February 2023.

Jake Paul’s upcoming fight against Mike Tyson promises to be truly unique. Tyson, a legendary boxer, made history as the youngest to clinch the WBC, WBA, and IBF world heavyweight titles. From 1987 to 1990, he dominated as the undisputed heavyweight champion and won his first 19 professional fights by knockout.

However, it remains to be seen if Jake Paul can match up to Tyson’s caliber. Despite Tyson’s age being twice that of Paul’s and not having fought since 2020, their clash is expected to draw in millions of dollars, making it one of the biggest events in pro-boxing history.