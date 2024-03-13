Jake Paul Exposes Brother Logan Paul’s Lies About Mike Tyson and Netflix Deal

Jake Paul has caught Logan Paul red-handed. ‘The Maverick’ recently claimed in his podcast that Mike Tyson offered to fight him, but he declined the offer first. Now his younger brother is set to fight the former heavyweight champion in a boxing fight on July 20. In a recent stream with Adin Ross on Kick, the pair spoke about the fight and also revealed that his elder brother did not receive a deal to fight ‘Iron’ Mike.

Jake Paul is looking to take on boxing royalty from Mike Tyson in his next fight. Although the former champ is almost 60 years old, he still possesses one-punch KO power.

The recently announced fight did not impress Logan Paul, who claimed that he had an offer to fight Mike Tyson as well. Here’s what ‘The Problem Child had to say about that in a Kick stream with Adin Ross:

“Which is also not true, because we’re the ones that brought the deal to Mike Tyson, so I don’t know why he would say that. Like me, and Most Valuable Promotions, and Nakisa struck a deal with Netflix… So I don’t know what he’s talking about”

Take a look at a clip from the stream:

Jake Paul could not understand why Logan Paul would lie about the deal. Adin Ross believed ‘The Maverick’ said it because he was around KSI. Logan’s comments on the fight did not end there. The elder Paul seems unimpressed with this matchup.

Logan Paul says Mike Tyson is too old to be fighting Jake Paul

Logan Paul criticized his brother for his next matchup. In the latest Impaulsive podcast episode, ‘The Maverick’ brought on his business partner, KSI, as the guest. The pair spoke about everything in the boxing world, from Ryan Garcia to Jake Paul’s next fight. Here’s what Logan Paul had to say about it:

“For both Mike and Jake, the bag, I don’t know if you can say no…. I’ve been asked, ‘Do you think you could beat Mike Tyson?’ My answer is yes. I just think he’s too old; it’s crazy. He’s senile.”

Take a look at a clip from the podcast:

Logan Paul believes both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson agreed to the fight for the money. Netflix is set to host the fight in a historic first. Netflix subscribers will be able to watch the fight for free on the platform on July 20, 2024.