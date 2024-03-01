Ryan Garcia Risks Floyd Mayweather’s Wrath by Sharing Clip of Devin Haney Getting Stunned by Gervonta Davis

The feud between ex-rivals Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia is getting hotter with each tweet and press conference. Amidst all the rising tension, ‘KingRy’, who recently mocked his opponent by wearing a T-shirt of Haney and P Diddy, who is in controversy lately, seems to not be stopping there. And now, continuing to take shots, he has leaked the infamous video of Haney being rocked by the boxing sensation Gervonta Davis. However, taking Garcia’s earlier statement into account, this move might bitter his relationship with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

It’s no longer a secret that Garcia and Mayweather have a strong bond. They often spend time together and are even spotted together at NBA games. However, Garcia might have damaged the relationship by sharing a video of Haney vs. Tank.

Recently, Garcia admitted that Mayweather had shown him the infamous video. Now, by sharing the video with the world, Garcia is taking things a step further and potentially risking the wrath of the boxing legend himself.

There is no doubt that Garcia’s recent moves have really heated up the rivalry, and added fuel to fire. And if people start questioning where he got the video from, things could get even messier between Garcia and Mayweather. Meanwhile, Haney has shared his take on the leaked video.

What did Devin Haney say about Ryan Garcia leaking the Gervonta Davis rocking him?

Devin Haney clearly wasn’t impressed with Garcia’s move. In response, he pointed out that the video Garcia posted doesn’t tell the whole story and highlights that he was only 16 years old at the time when he got wobbled by Tank’s shot. Adding to that, Haney mocked Garcia, mentioning that the world has seen him getting defeated by Davis on the big stage. He confidently stated that he’ll show his true skills on April 20, the fight day. In his words,

“Never did they post a chopped up edited video.. 16 years old & in there holding my own. We bet AB pops & he honored it & paid! Ryan we watched u quit we are not the same & never will be tune in April 20th I’ll show it!”

Not only that, but he also shared a photo of Garcia getting knocked down after Tank’s shot, leveling the score for now. With all this trash-talking and the rivalry heating up, there’s no doubt that more fans are now pumped to witness two of the current top boxing stars in the ring.