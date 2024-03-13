“Mike Tyson Will Actually Fight Me”: Jake Paul Lashes Out at ‘B*tch’ KSI for Criticizing His Next Fight

Jake Paul did not hold back when he responded to KSI’s criticism. The YouTuber turned boxer is set to fight Mike Tyson on July 20, 2024. ‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off a win against Ryan Bourland and immediately announced his next fight. However, ‘The Nightmare’ criticized Paul’s choice of opponent since ‘Iron’ Mike is now almost 60 years old and is way past his prime. In a recent stream with Adin Ross on Kick, Paul lashed out at the Brit.

Advertisement

Jake Paul has kept himself active in the ring. He aims to become a boxing world champion someday, and the next obstacle in his way is Mike Tyson. In a recent Kick stream, ‘The Problem Child’ spoke to Adin Ross about his next fight before addressing KSI’s comments saying:

“You wanna know the difference between Mike Tyson and KSI? Mike Tyson will actually fight me. Who’s a b*tch now, so that’s the difference bro…But Mike signed the contract you f*cking b*tch KSI”

Advertisement

Take a look at a clip from the stream:

Jake Paul claimed that at least Mike Tyson was brave enough to sign the contract and fight him. Paul claims KSI has been ducking him and won’t sign the contract. During the stream, Adin Ross also pointed out to ‘The Problem Child’ that Logan Paul is a different person around KSI.

Adin Ross says Jake Paul’s brother Logan Paul acts differently around KSI

Adin Ross and Jake Paul spoke about a lot of things while on the stream together. They spoke about everything from Ross’ ex to Paul’s next fight.

Advertisement

Another hot topic was the recent Impaulsive podcast where Logan Paul and KSI spoke about his younger brother’s bout against Mike Tyson. Here’s what Ross had to say about it:

“I said this on your podcast bro, I’m just gonna be honest with you. I’ve only had good interactions with Logan, but I don’t feel like Logan is your brother on the internet.”

Take a look at a clip from the stream:



Jake Paul added that his elder brother only acted differently when he was around KSI. Although the pair always support each other online, they do have their share of problems.

‘The Problem Child’ has always criticized Logan Paul’s relationship with his nemesis, KSI, and when they get together, ‘The Maverick’ never stands up for his younger brother.