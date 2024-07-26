mobile app bar

‘Next Level’: Logan Paul and KSI Stunned as iShowSpeed Jumps Over Cristiano Ronaldo-Themed Lamborghini

Allan Binoy
Published

IShowSpeed has broken the internet once again with a new stunt that he pulled off. Jumping over a Lamborghini is a trick as old as time, a number of content creators have done it. However, they usually use VFX to make it look as if they jumped over the car. From what fans could seen in Speed’s video, it seems as though he actually jumped over the car driven by his father. Even Logan Paul and KSI, social media veterans, could not believe what they were seeing.

Paul himself has done the famous jumping over a Lamborghini challenge, but the only difference was that he actually used VFX. Here’s what he had to say about Speed’s attempt,

“I’ve done this before except it was VFX. I went through frame by frame and this looks 100% legit — watch his shadow on the top of the car Speed is next level”

 

Although KSI has never tried doing this with his old Lamborghini, he was still pretty stunned to see what the American streamer just did,

“Na he’s actually nuts”

Speed’s athleticism is no secret. The young streamer is one of the most athletic content creators out there. From doing flips to running a sub-4.5-second 40-yard dash, he’s got it all.

But clearing a Lamborghini as it approaches you at a high speed is a different level of athleticism if indeed the video is not fake. Like, this is a generational talent!

However, it was not all praise for the American streamer as he recently got a lot of flak for making a baby cry.

Andrew Tate calls IShowSpeed a ‘clown’ for making a baby cry

IShowSpeed was traveling around Europe recently and streaming in every country and city he visited. In a recent stream, something unfortunate happened.

The streamer was talking to a father and his young child, when he startled the child making it cry. The father looked agitated, and s*x trafficking accused king of inc*ls, Andrew Tate did not like what he saw one bit,

“Did ishowspeed really just scare man’s baby on purpose? Bro these clowns are out of control. Disgusting.”

Although Speed did receive a lot of criticism for what he did, he did make sure to apologize to the father multiple times. Besides, given all the content Tate and his brother put out and the vile criminal cases against them, it would be a favor to the world if their internet connection is severed for the rest of their lifetime.

