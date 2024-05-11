Ryan Garcia Threatens to ‘Beat the Living Dog Sh*t’ Out of KSI Just Days After Beef With Conor McGregor

Although Ryan Garcia’s win over Devin Haney was nothing short of spectacular, the boxer found himself in a soup after he was accused of taking banned substances on the night of the fight. The accusations made headlines after Ostarine was found in Garcia’s body following two failed blood tests. Thankfully, those reports have since been cleared, but YouTuber KSI was determined to send a strong-worded message to the boxer for allegedly breaking the rules.

In a clip posted on Twitter, KSI was seen swearing at Garcia for reportedly going against the rules. He started by saying that he never liked the boxer to begin with before blasting him for missing weight by three pounds.

The 30-year-old then went on to address the Ostarine issue, and even though KSI did not accuse Garcia of cheating, he claimed the boxer had allegedly taken these supplements on purpose.saying,

“F*ck him and everything he stands for, he’s an absolute twat. I’d love to knock him out.”



Needless to say, Garcia who is very active on X did not miss out on KSI’s rant. He immediately responded to the YouTuber, saying,

“I will beat the leaving dog shit outta you You will never ever be the same if we fought. Keep your mouth quiet.”



A few days back, Garcia was officially cleared of a potential positive drug test for the 19-Norandrosterone metabolite. Even though ‘King’ initially tested positive for the substance, further analysis via Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometry confirmed that the first report wasn’t accurate. Still, this news got Garcia quite a bit of attention as he was ridiculed by several combat sports personalities, including Conor McGregor.

Ryan Garcia fires back at Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor prides himself on being a clean athlete. He has always been a very strong advocate for clean competition in the combat sports world. Therefore, when news broke that Garcia had tested positive for Ostarine, ‘The Notorious’ blasted him as well as Sean O’Malley for taking shortcuts. Incidentally, O’Malley had also tested positive for Ostatrine in 2019.



Well, McGregor went on to suggest that the two cheaters should fight each other. However, this did not sit well with Ryan Garcia who responded to the callout immediately. ‘King’ stated that he if ever saw McGregor he would break his weak ankle. Furthermore, he accused Conor McGregor of not being a clean athlete himself. As of the present, ‘The Notorious’ has yet to reply to Garcia’s fiery response.